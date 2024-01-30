Science Based Targets Initiative awarded charitable status, eyes further expansion

Organisation confirms number of companies setting science based emissions targets more than doubled last year to over 4,200
The Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) has today confirmed it has been officially awarded charitable status, in the process unlocking $18m of additional funding that is set to underpin the next phase...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.