Hinkley Point delays, low-carbon data centres, and lonely onshore wind turbines: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

AWGroup switches on new turbine in Bedfordshire - and calls on the government to make it easier to deliver the cheapest form of new power generation

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

Financial Reporting Council opts against inclusion of ESG expectations in corporate governance code in favour of less 'intrusive and prescriptive' requirements

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

The fallout from the latest delays to the flagship Hinkley Point nuclear project are wide-ranging - and they present significant challenges for both the government and the opposition

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

LSE and University of Cambridge analysis calls for 'coherent set of public policies' and funding boost equivalent to around one per cent of GDP to address climate change and biodiversity loss

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

Tech giant's latest UK investment to be powered by clean electricity and provide captured heat to nearby homes and businesses

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

