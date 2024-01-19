Hinkley Point delays, low-carbon data centres, and lonely onshore wind turbines: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

And then there were two: England gets its second onshore wind turbine in the last 12 months

AWGroup switches on new turbine in Bedfordshire - and calls on the government to make it easier to deliver the cheapest form of new power generation

- by James Murray (@james_bg

 

UK regulator ditches ESG proposals for company boards in updated governance code

Financial Reporting Council opts against inclusion of ESG expectations in corporate governance code in favour of less 'intrusive and prescriptive' requirements

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder

 

Can 2030 emissions targets still be met? 10 worrying questions posed by the latest Hinkley Point C delays

The fallout from the latest delays to the flagship Hinkley Point nuclear project are wide-ranging - and they present significant challenges for both the government and the opposition

- by James Murray (@james_bg

 

Analysis: UK must increase green public investment by £26bn a year to tackle environmental threats

LSE and University of Cambridge analysis calls for 'coherent set of public policies' and funding boost equivalent to around one per cent of GDP to address climate change and biodiversity loss

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

 

Google to invest $1bn in low-carbon UK data centre

Tech giant's latest UK investment to be powered by clean electricity and provide captured heat to nearby homes and businesses

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

 

