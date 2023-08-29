Government plans watered-down nutrient pollution rules in bid to ramp up housebuilding

The government has confirmed it is planning to water-down EU-derived nutrient pollution protection rules in a bid to accelerate housebuilding across the UK, claiming the move would help enable more than 100,000 new homes.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) today announced it is planning to make mandatory 'nutrient neutrality' rules discretionary, effectively removing the requirement for housebuilders to ensure developments lead to no net increase in nutrient pollution in waterways.

DLUHC conceded that nutrients entering Britain's rivers "are a real problem", but insisted the contribution made by new homes "is very small", and that legacy EU laws on nutrient neutrality were blocking the delivery of hundreds of thousands of new homes and taking away control from local people.

As such, it today announced plans to add an amendment to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill that would ditch the current nutrient pollution rules, promising the move could enable developers to begin construction on thousands of new homes "in a matter of months".

The government said the watering down of the current rules would be accompanied by new environmental measures aimed at tackling water pollution at source and restoring habitats, including a doubling of investment in Natural England's nutrient mitigation scheme to £280m. Experts have repeatedly warned that agriculture remains one of the primary sources of water pollution in the UK, alongside the sewage spills that have commanded headlines in recent months.

The government claimed the additional funding would be sufficient to offset "the very small amount of additional nutrient discharge" attributable to up to 100,000 homes between now and 2030. It also said it planned to work with the watchdog alongside the private sector and housebuilders to "tackle nutrient pollution and work towards the long term health and resilience of the river systems".

Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said the government was "committed to building the homes this country needs and to enhancing our environment", but that the way EU rules have been applied "has held us back".

"These changes will provide a multi-billion pound boost for the UK economy and see us build more than 100,000 new homes," he said in a statement. "Protecting the environment is paramount which is why the measures we're announcing today will allow us to go further to protect and restore our precious waterways whilst still building the much-needed homes this country needs. We will work closely with environmental agencies and councils as we deliver these changes."

The government today also unveiled a flurry of further environmental measures aimed at restoring protected habitats, including developing bespoke local Protected Sites Strategies in catchments that are most impacted by nutrient neutrality rules and with "the most acute housing pressures".

Proposed measures include new rules to drive further investment from water companies to upgrade wastewater treatment works "to the highest technical standards" by 2030, a commitment to conduct 4,000 inspections on farms each year to reduce slurry and other sources of nutrient pollution, and plans to consult later this year on new requirements for sustainable drainage solutions where new homes are built to reduce pressure on storm overflows.

Millions of pounds in grants are also being offered to farmers to help improve slurry storage infrastructure and boost innovation in the use of organic and recycled nutrients, the government said.

The government said its plans would support its legal target to reduce nutrient runoff from agriculture by at least 40 per cent by 2038, and by 15 per cent in nutrient neutrality catchments by 2028, and to reduce phosphorus loadings from wastewater by 80 per cent by 2038, and by 50 per cent by 2028.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said the new plans would cut nutrients and support England's habitats while also enabling the development of thousands of new homes in local communities.

"We are going to tackle the key causes of nutrients at source with over £200m of funding to reduce run off from agriculture and plans to upgrade waste water treatment works through conventional upgrades, catchment approaches and nature-based solutions," she said. "This builds on the key commitments made in our five-year strategy - our Environmental Improvement Plan - as well as our Plan for Water which brings forward more investment, stronger regulation and tougher enforcement to protect our rivers."

The reforms were welcomed by Sam Richards, founder and campaign director for Britain Remade, who said: "Today's news is welcome - it will unlock 120,000 new homes that we desperately need but have been delayed because of how Natural England have implemented nutrient neutrality rules. We need to clean up our rivers and waterways as quickly as possible - but blocking houses that add almost nothing to water pollution is not the way to do it. Existing rules on river pollution are clearly failing to keep the nation's beloved waterways healthy. If we want clean rivers we need to focus on those polluting the rivers - water companies and farmers - rather than hammering those who want to own their own home."

However, the move is likely to be seen by environmental groups as another example of the UK backsliding on its climate and environmental protections since exiting the European Union, as the government continues with its controversial push to roll back EU-derived regulations.

At present, the government is seeking to ditch hundreds of UK laws originally derived from the European Union by the end of the year - many of them relating to the environment - as part of the Retained EU Law Bill, despite warnings from green groups that the move risks significantly weakening Britain's environmental protections. The government claims scrapping 'red tape' is designed to reduce administrative burdens on businesses and could deliver savings of up to £1bn.

Campaigners also questioned whether the promised new funding would offset the impact of increased housebuilding on water pollution and whether the government would make good on its commitment to tackling pollution from agriculture.

Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts, accused the government of reneging on promises made just weeks ago that it "would not lower environmental protections or standards".

"Make no mistake - this is a license from the government for the commercial housebuilding lobby to profit from the pollution of our rivers," he said. "Vague offers of money as compensation are not the same as a legislative requirement - and even the existing rules are extremely modest.

"The UK is ranked as one of the worst countries in Europe for water quality and the public are rightly outraged at our rivers being used as open sewers by water companies. Scrapping the rules that are merely trying to stop rivers becoming even more polluted will allow vested interests to make more money at the expense of our rivers and the natural environment."

"These rules are about preventing pollution, not housing. Piling on pollution from developers into rivers already suffocating from poo and agriculture pollution, will only mean greater pressure is put on farmers to make bigger and faster cuts to nutrient pollution."

Liberal Democrat environment spokesperson Tim Farron similarly slammed the decision to ditch nutrient neutrality rules as a "disgraceful act" that would risk further harming Britain's polluted rivers. "Not content with the levels of pollution in our rivers already, scrapping nutrient neutrality is a disgraceful act from the government," he said. "The Conservatives seem happy for Britain's rivers to get even worse.

"If Ministers actually cared about our rivers they would clean them up rather than scrapping the few rules in place that protect them. Liberal Democrats would clean up our rivers, while the Tories are happy for them to be clogged with sewage."

Labour preps green planning reforms

In related news, reports over the weekend suggest Labour is also gearing up to provide further details on its own plans to reform planning rules in order to accelerate housebuilding and green energy infrastructure, including nuclear reactors and onshore wind farms.

Plans being drawn up by the Opposition, which are expected to be announced as a key policy at Labour's upcoming Party conference in Liverpool in October, would see plans for low carbon power infrastructure such as onshore wind farms fast tracked through the planning system.

The planning overhaul forms part of Labour's Green Prosperity Plan to turn Britain into a 'clean energy superpower', which Keir Starmer has promised to "throw everything at" achieving including through long-term finance, R&D, and a strategic plan for skills and finance, as well as sweeping changes to planning rules.

Critics have questioned whether Labour's aim to fully decarbonise the UK power grid by 2030 - within just a single parliamentary term - is realistically achievable, but the Party is reportedly plotting a number of major reforms to overhaul Britain's notoriously slow planning system to help speed up development.

The reforms are expected to allow more building on the green belt and enable councils to build more homes backed by fresh infrastructure such as transport, energy, schools and GP surgeries, according to The Times.

The newspaper reported that the Party wants councils to work together to draw up more strategic blueprints that can deliver fewer, but bigger new developments with better associated infrastructure, potentially including new towns around Cambridge and along the 'M1 corridor' around Milton Keynes.

Moreover, Party insiders have reportedly suggested to the newspaper what while Labour will not seek to weaken local residents' rights to object to new homes, they are considering stripping back rights to object to key net zero infrastructure that can boost growth, in addition to offering local residents' discounts on their bills if they host local green energy facilities such as onshore wind farms.

"The Conservatives' only answer to growth over the past 10 years has been to tax working people more and more. Labour are focused on reform," a Labour Party source told The Times. "That includes how can we get cranes in the sky and start building again."

