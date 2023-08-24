Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping beefs up maritime software offering

Maritime software provider Sea and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping have this week announced they have joined forces to become official partners and are jointly committing to a long-term strategic collaboration designed to accelerate the decarbonisation of the maritime industry.

Sea provides commercial software solutions for the global maritime industry, providing data and analytics software to help charterers, brokers, and owners adopt more sustainable technologies, routes, and practices.

Under the terms of the new partnership, Sea has agreed to provide the Zero Carbon Shipping Center with access to its pre-trade intelligence and analytics tool, which it claims processes more than 68.7 billion automatic identification system (AIS) points annually, providing exclusive insight into the maritime industry's operations, including visibility over activity across ports and vessel deployment.

Sea said its tool can provide emissions evaluations through analysis of proposed green shipping corridors, ship waiting times, and fleet speed developments, all of which can be optimised to reduce emissions across the industry.

Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping, welcomed the new partnership. "Reliable data empowers us to make informed decisions," he said. "With Sea, the Centre will get important insights into global fleet operations which can help us fast-track the development and implementation of green corridors, technology projects, and progressive regulatory frameworks."

Peter Schroder, CEO at Sea, said the Centre was "the leading provider of the innovation and collaboration the shipping industry needs to achieve our decarbonisation targets".

"Our platform will accelerate the Centre's work in enabling future solutions, concepts, and standards - including modelling viable decarbonization pathways," he added.

"Sea's purpose is to power better decisions to enable sustainable shipping, so we're proud to be joining this powerful alliance of global organisations. We look forward to working as a collective to develop the full zero carbon maritime value chain from well to wake."

The news comes in the same week as agri-business giant Cargill announced a major milestone for the green shipping industry, as it announced the first large scale trial of new wind-powered technology that promises to slash fuel use from cargo ships by up to 30 per cent.

