Tesco switches to recyclable plastic lids for 425 million milk bottles

Supermarket Tesco has announced it is introducing a change to the more than 425 million bottles of milk it sells each year, switching to clear caps in a bid to make life easier for customers and plastic recyclers.

Tesco said that by removing the coloured plastic caps - which are currently blue, red, or green - and replacing them with a clear alternative it can improve the quality of plastic waste provided to recyclers and ensure the caps can be recycled back into new milk bottles.

Under current recycling rules, coloured plastic needs to be processed separately from clear packaging. As such, recyclers face a major challenge sorting plastic waste that is further exacerbated by packaging that combines clear and coloured plastics. Contamination of waste streams can reduce recycling rates and increase costs for waste management firms.

Tesco said its "simple" change could mean that each year 3,900 extra tonnes of recycled plastic can go back into making new bottles. It has advised its customers to squash or crush the empty bottles and replace the original lid before recycling to ensure that it is not lost or discarded.

The supermarket said the change will be adopted across all its stores, and will feature on four pint, two pint and one pint bottles of milk.

Different variants of milk - including whole, semi-skimmed and skimmed - will still be clearly identifiable, with the supermarket confirming the type of milk will still be indicated by coloured block labels around the main bottle.

James Waddy, Tesco's category director for dairy, said that ensuring the company's packaging is as sustainable as possible is "really important" to the supermarket. He added that customer feedback on the trial of its new clear milk caps has been "overwhelmingly positive".

"We will continue to look for ways to improve the packaging of our products, and make it even easier for customers to recycle at home," he said.

To date, the supermarket claims to have removed as much as 2.2 billion pieces of plastic from its UK business, including more than 200 million bags from its Tesco.com deliveries, around 100 million extra lids from products such as wipes, creams, yoghurts and desserts, as well as 33 million pieces of plastic from bakery bread and doughnuts. Earlier this month, the company also announced the trial of new packaging for its fresh mince which it claims uses 70 per cent less plastic as well as being fully recyclable at in-store soft plastic collection points.

The news comes in the same week that Tesco celebrated its 500th electric customer home delivery van hitting the roads.

The company said the new van will go into service at the supermarket's Sheffield Extra store, which will make it the first store in Yorkshire to have a fully electric fleet.

Since launching its first EV home delivery van in London in 2020, Tesco has estimated the change across its delivery fleet has replaced more than 15 million diesel delivery miles.

The milestone takes the company another step closer to delivering on its goal of operating a fully electric home delivery fleet in the UK by the end of 2030, which it estimates will result in fuel and emissions savings equivalent to taking 22,000 cars off the road each year.

