Reports: Environment Agency advised water companies to prepare for 'low climate change' scenario

England's environment regulator has reportedly recommended that water companies consider assuming a "low climate change scenario" as they draw up plans for how to curb costs for consumers.

The Times reported yesterday that the Environment Agency had privately suggested to water companies drawing up investment and water management plans that they consider planning for a highly unlikely scenario where the world faces low levels of climate change.

The letter, sent out in July, set out a number of options for how water companies could make their next five-year water resource management plans compliant with environmental regulations while also bringing down water bills for households and businesses, according to the paper.

The scenario being promoted by government assumes global warming would be capped at 1.6C above pre-industrial levels, according to the Times. It is an outcome the United Nations has warned is highly unlikely given current levels of global emissions and the collective deficiency of countries' climate goals.

In October, the UN Environment Programme warned there was "no credible pathway to 1.5C in place", calculating the world is on track for temperature rises between 2.4C and 2.6C by the end of this century assuming countries deliver on their decarbonisation plans.

Water firms are required to publish water resource management plans every five years for how they plan to ensure water security for the next 25 years. The next batch will be required to align with England's new environmental and sewage discharge reduction targets, as well as ensuring the firms meet their statutory requirements.

Reports that government is promoting weak climate preparedness at water companies prompted criticism from environmental campaigners.

"With hot tub temperatures at sea and many rivers still recovering from drought, the climate and nature crisis is clearly upon us," Eleanor Ward, policy officer at Wildlife and Countryside Link, an alliance of environmental groups including the National Trust and RSPB, told the Times. "Yet the government is steering water companies toward the most optimistic warming scenarios".

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) maintains the 2025 to 2030 water company investment cycle will be the biggest since firms were privatised in the 1990s.

"We have been clear with water companies that we expect them to deliver the necessary improvements to tackle pollution, without unduly impacting customers' bills," a spokesperson from the Defra press office, which also manages Environment Agency communications, said. "Regulators will be looking closely at company business plans to ensure they achieve both these requirements."

But the promotion of a scenario that would enable less investment in new water infrastructure comes at a time when the government and the water industry is facing fierce criticism over previous underinvestment, which is widely blamed for a surge in sewage spills and worsening drought risks that are styming development in many parts of the country. The government has also faced repeated criticism from advisors and regulators for failing to deliver a sufficiently ambitious climate resilience strategy.

Yesterday, a class action lawsuit was launched against Severn Water over its alleged failure to disclose pollution discharge events. The case is expected to be the first in a series, with Thames Water, United Utilities, Anglian Water, Yorkshire Water, and Northumbrian Water set to be targeted in the coming months.

The firms stand accused of breaching environmental rules by failing to disclose the number of times they spilled or discharged sewage into waterways. The water industry has rejected the accusations as "entirely without merit", but the case is likely to see the industry face further scrutiny of its track record on tackling sewage spills.

And separately yesterday, the Liberal Democrats accused Thames Water of purposefully holding back data on the volume of sewage it discharges into waterways.

The party alleges that Thames Water refused to hand over volume data in response to an environmental information request, despite the firm admitting publicly that it monitors volume of sewage released at some of its sites.

The Lib Dems said the information about the volume of sewage discharged was "essential" for understanding the environmental impacts of releases.

Thames Water maintains the majority of its sewage discharge monitors cannot measure volume, with the exception of a "limited number" of large storm overflow infrastructure sites in London linked to the Thames Tideway Tunnel.

But Lib Dem Environment spokesperson Tim Farron said the water company's decision to not hand over the data suggested water firms "could be guilty of a scandalous cover up".

"We have no idea how many billions of litres of sewage is being pumped into our precious rivers and lakes," Farron said. "The true extent of environmental damage caused by this scandal is completely unknown. We don't even know how much sewage is being pumped into bathing areas and shellfish water.

"Either these firms are withholding data from the public, which would be an extremely serious offence, or they just aren't bothering to fit proper sewage monitors."

A report from the Environment Audit Committee published last year included evidence submitted by Professor Philip Hammond, which pinned the volume and scale of contaminated water pumped into the Thames by the capital's water supplier at around two billion litres over just two days in October.

But a Thames Water spokesperson insisted that its monitoring equipment "cannot measure volumes and was not designed to do so".

"Transparency is really important to Thames Water and we respond in full to environmental information requests in accordance with our legal obligations," the company spokesperson said.

They added that they collected and published "near real time data" on the duration of sewage discharges at each of its 468 "permitted discharge locations", and stressed its commitment to reducing the amount of raw sewage it discharged into the environment in the first place.

"Of course, what matters most is stopping the need for the discharges and we have recently published improvement plans for more than 250 sites across our region," the spokesperson said. "We have started the £100m upgrade of Mogden sewage treatment works, which will reduce the number of storm discharges from the site, and we're also spending £145m upgrading Beckton sewage works."

In response to the investigation, a spokesperson for Defra pointed to the government's ongoing efforts to increase fines on water companies that failed to meet their environmental obligations, as well as its increased monitoring of storm overflows.

"This government is the first to require water companies in England to monitor every single storm overflow," the spokesperson said. "The proportion of those monitored has increased from seven per cent in 2010 to 91 per cent now, reaching 100 per cent cover by end of this year.

"Greater transparency means we can hold companies to account. For instance, the regulators are undertaking the largest civil and criminal investigations in water company history. This is alongside the increased investment, tougher enforcement and tighter regulation that we are delivering through our Plan for Water."

