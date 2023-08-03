Dozens of firms singled out by SBTi for failing to submit climate goals

Nine UK companies have been singled out by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for failing to follow up climate pledges with official emissions reduction goals for approval by its reviewers.

Woodland carbon credit provider Forest Carbon, market intelligence firm Mintel, semiconductor company Arm Holdings, bus manufacturer Switch Mobility, and agri-business Branston feature among the dozens of firms worldwide that have today been identified by the SBTi for failing to submit promised climate goals within a two-year window.

Fifty-nine companies worldwide were named as part of the net zero target standards body's new transparency drive, including US pork giant Smithfield Foods, Chilean air operator LATAM Airlines Group, Chinese clean energy giant Trina Solar, and Northern Ireland bus and rail service provider Translink.

The firms remain on the SBTi's public target dashboard, but have had their climate commitments formally listed as "removed".

The move follows a new compliance policy announced by the group earlier this year, whereby the SBTi pledged to highlight which organisations had failed to follow up on their initial public commitment to submit climate goals for official validation by the initiative. Previously, organisations that failed to submit targets within a 24-month window were simply removed from the project dashboard. But the new policy means firms that fail to submit targets for consideration will be named on the platform, increasing the reputational pressure on businesses to make good on their initial promise to submit new emissions targets.

While the compliance policy came into effect on January 31, firms were given a six-month grace period to adjust to the new rule. That grace period lapsed at the end of last month, triggering today's update to the SBTi dashboard.

The move comes as the SBTI faces pressure to play a more active role in highlighting those companies that fail to follow up on their public climate commitments with independently-verified targets that should help to drive decarbonisation action.

In a statement published on its website earlier this week, the standards body said the new policy was designed to "make it clear where companies have committed to set targets but then failed to comply".

"Not only does this increase transparency and accountability around commitments and eventual validation, it acts as a major disincentive for companies to make commitments without taking action," the organisation said.

So far, the majority of the firms that have been named for failing to submit targets for consideration are in Europe. As of 3 August, 23 of the firms singled out for failing to meet their commitments were in Europe, 19 in China, 15 in the US, and one each in Latin America and Oceania.

SBTi said that it would reclassify any companies that belatedly submit targets for consideration. "The companies will continue to be marked in this way until they submit and have approved targets for validation," it said.

It also urged all businesses to set ambitious net zero goals. "The SBTi does not comment on individual companies with commitments or targets, however we encourage any and all companies that are removed to re-engage with the process to set science-based targets for validation as soon as possible," it said. "Urgent corporate climate action is required to limit the worst effects of climate change and the SBTi remains on hand to validate the ambitious, robust targets needed to achieve that."

