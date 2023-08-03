Government provides £22m boost to CfD clean energy auction pot

The government has today increased the amount of money up for grabs in the current clean energy contract auction by 10 per cent, as Ministers look to respond to industry warnings that without additional funding the latest wave of projects will struggle to deliver anticipated levels of capacity.

Under the 11th hour change to the scheme, an extra £22m will be added to the funding pot for the the next round of the Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction, bringing the overall budget for Allocation Round 5 to £227m.

The renewables round, which closed for applications on 24 April, was initially granted a budget of £205m, a figure renewables trade bodies and analysts warned would be too low to entice the levels of investment required to deliver new clean energy capacity in line with the goverenment's goal to decarbonise the grid by 2035.

Developers have repeatedly warned in recent months that surging material, manufacturing, and energy costs, labour shortages and wider inflation have meant that project development costs are rising following more than a decade of rapid cost reductions across the sector.

Just last month, developer Vattenfall announced it had suspended work on its 1.4GW Norfolk Boreas wind farm - one of the largest planned in the country - after costs for the project rose by 40 per cent. The decision prompted warnings that other developers could follow suit unless the government moves to boost the price offered through clean energy contracts.

Today's announcement does not impact projects such as Vattenfall's that have secured a CfD in previous auction rounds and are now struggling with rising costs. But it does raise the prospect of more funding being available to secure contracts through the current auction round, the results of which are due to be announced at the end of the summer.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps announced the funding a day after he hosted a meeting with energy leaders at Number 10 where he reiterated the government's commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

"Today's funding through our flagship Contracts for Difference scheme - the lifeblood of our renewables industry for nearly a decade - will help grow our economy by making Britain the first choice for investors in renewable energy projects and secure skilled jobs for future generations," he said.

"This will be the case for established technologies like solar, and new innovations like floating offshore wind and, alongside our backing for oil and gas, carbon capture and our revival in nuclear, will ensure we can help power more of Britain from Britain for decades to come."

The bulk of the funding increase - £20m - has been allocated for mature clean energy technologies, such as solar and offshore wind projects. The budget for 'emerging' technologies such as floating offshore wind projects has also been increased from £35m to £37m, while the £10m budget for tidal stream projects has been maintained.

CfDs provide clean energy generators with guaranteed prices for the power they generate, with the government offering a subsidy payment if wholesale prices drop below the agreed strike price, but receiving payments from the generator if wholesale prices move above strike prices.

In recent years, renewable energy costs have plummeted while wholesale power prices have risen sharply, meaning that some of the more recent projects to secure contracts are set to deliver a windfall for the government that should result in lower energy bills. Developers have warned reductions in renewables costs has stalled over the past year, on the back of soaring material and labour costs. However, the industry has also stressed that new projects remain largely cost competitive with fossil gas power and promise to provide the UK with more stable energy prices in the coming decades.

The offshore wind industry welcomed the budget uplift but stressed the need for "sustainable pricing in future auctions" that took into account the sector's current economic circumstances.

Ana Musat, exectuive director of policy at trade body RenewableUK, said the announcement was "welcome", particularly given "the industry's concerns that the budget published initially - which was £80m lower than last year - would limit the number of viable renewable energy projects able to secure a contract to generate clean power".

"At a time when the UK is investing heavily in energy security and looking to create additional economic opportunities by growing the renewables supply chain, it's essential that we have a consistent pipeline of projects," she added. "An increased CfD budget can help, but the most important step government could take to encourage investment in this growing sector would be to ensure that we have sustainable pricing in future auctions, which take into account the difficult economic circumstances faced by the sector.

"Setting artificially low prices will deter investment, reduce our pipeline and limit the UK's ability to stay ahead in the global race for renewable energy capital, skills and supply chain investment".

Neil McDermott, CEO of the Low Carbon Contracts Company (LCCC) - the body responsible for administering the CfD scheme - welcomed the funding increase for the latest auction.

"The £22m boost to the Contracts for Difference Allocation Round 5 reaffirms the government's commitment towards transforming Britain into a global leader in renewable energy," he said. "Contracts for Difference plays a crucial role in enhancing energy security, driving economic prosperity and propelling us towards a more sustainable future. LCCC currently manages a portfolio of 98 CfDs, and is excited to deliver AR5, furthering our vision to accelerate the delivery of net zero.

BusinessGreen understands 7 August was the last possible date where changes could be made to the budget, with the winning projects of Allocation Round 5 expected to be announced on 7 or 8 September at the latest.

In related news, biomass energy gaitn Drax is facing fresh criticism following an investigation by Bloomberg which alleges the FTSE 100 company idled one of the generating units at its flagship power plant in the midst of the energy crisis so as to maximise profits.

The news agency claims Drax paused the government-subsidised Unit 1 generator at its flagship Yorkshire power plant in order to sell on the wood pellets it would have burnt at a time when biomass fuel prices were high.

Had Drax not lowered its output at the generator, the company would have been required to return an estimated £639m to UK households, according to Bloomberg.

Drax has fiercely denied the news outlet's conclusions, claiming the unit had run "in line with its availability when system margins were tight and prompt prices made it economical".

"The allegations made by Bloomberg are false, inaccurate, and misleading," a company spokesperson said. "Drax was a net buyer of pellets in this period to enable the plant to generate baseload power to keep Britain's lights on and was the single largest generator of renewable electricity in the country last year.

"No serious observer of the energy system would advocate that we ought to have exposed Britain's power grid and our business to increased risks."

