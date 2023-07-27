'People are increasingly turning to courts': Number of climate court cases worldwide doubles in five years, UN report finds

Governments and businesses are facing growing pressure from the courts to enhance their climate efforts, with the total number of climate change-related litigation cases worldwide having more than doubled in the past five years, according to the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

Research published today by UNEP in collaboration with the Sabin Centre for Climate Change Law at Columbia University published today suggests that legal action through the courts has become an integral part of efforts from activists and organisations to accelerate decarbonisation, green policy action and justice for marginalised groups at the forefront of the climate crisis.

Moreover, the report argues that as climate change litigation increases in frequency and volume, the body of legal precedent continues to grow, forming an "increasingly well-defined" field of law, that serves to further ramp up pressure on both governments and companies alike.

It states that the number of climate change cases being heard in courts globally has doubled from 884 in 2017, to 2,180 in 2022.

Inger Anderson, executive director at UNEP, said climate policies are "far behind" what is needed to keep global temperatures in check, which was in turn encouraging those seeking more ambition from governments and businesses to increasingly turn to the courts for action.

"People are increasingly turning to courts to combat the climate crisis, holding governments and the private sector accountable and making litigation a key mechanism for securing climate action and promoting climate justice," she said.

Notable cases highlighted by the report included those which have challenged government decisions based on a project's inconsistency with goals of the Paris Agreement, or a country's net zero commitments.

The UK government has faced several high profile court cases against various aspects of its climate policy. Action brought by Friends of the Earth last year led to the High Court ordering the government to produce a new Net Zero Strategy in March, after it agreed that the previous iteration did not provide requisite detail nor policy for delivering on the UK's statutory climate targets.

However, Friends of the Earth earlier this month filed new papers at the High Court requesting a further judicial review of that latest Carbon Budget Delivery Plan from March, leaving the government facing yet further legal troubles over its Net Zero Strategy.

But the report also highlights how growing awareness of climate change in recent years has spurred action against corporations, most notably cases which seek to hold fossil fuel companies and other greenhouse gas emitters responsible for climate harm.

This issue of corporate duty of care was highlighted in a case heard at a Dutch court in the Hague, which resulted in Shell being ordered to reduce the CO2 emissions associated with its products by 45 per cent from 2019 levels by 2030. The landmark case marked the first court ruling in history that a private company should have a duty to align with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Not all climate court cases against Shell have proved successful, however. Earlier this week the NGO ClientEarth said it planned to launch an appeal after its separate legal challenge in the UK alleging that the oil giant's climate strategy is inconsistent with the Paris Agreement, and therefore in breach of its legal duties under English company law, was dismissed.

Yet looking forward, today's UNEP report predicts that instances of climate court cases are only expected to rise further. It also anticipates growing numbers of legal challenges related to the science of climate attribution as well as a rise in 'backlash' cases against litigants which aim to dismantle regulations that promote climate action.

"There is a distressingly growing gap between the level of greenhouse gas reductions the world needs to achieve in order to meet its temperature targets, and the actions that governments are actually taking to lower emissions," said Michael Gerrard, Sabin Center's faculty director. "This inevitably will lead more people to resort to the courts."

