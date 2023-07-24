Carlton Power given green light for 'world's largest' battery storage project in Manchester

Carlton Power has been given the green light for a major £750m battery storage project in Greater Manchester, which it claims will be "the world's largest" once it comes online in 2025.

The 1GW-capacity project, which is set to be located at Carlton Power's Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park, was granted planning permission by Trafford Council last week, the energy infrastructure developer revealed today.

The project is still subject to a final investment decision from the firm, but it said it expected construction to begin in the first quarter of next year before entering commercial operation in the final quarter of 2025.

Carlton Power also said it was already in advanced talks with unnamed companies to potentially help finance, build and operate the Trafford battery energy storage system (BESS).

Once operational, it said the project would be the "world's largest battery energy storage scheme", and that it would help to strengthen both the security and resilience of the energy system in the North West of England, while also supporting the energy transition and the growth of renewable power generation in the region.

"Our BESS scheme will make a significant contribution to the resilience of the North West's energy system and, combined with our green hydrogen scheme and the cryobattery project, underlines Trafford Park's importance to the energy transition in the region and the journey towards net zero," said Chris McKerrow, head of Carlton Power's European BESS Development.

"Trafford Council and other local organisations, like the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, recognise the importance of the BESS and the green hydrogen scheme to the energy transition, to inward investment and to the regeneration of land, much of it vacant for over 20 years. We are delighted to have secured planning consent for the world's largest BESS and our focus now turns towards financing and building the scheme."

The Trafford BESS is the second energy project to have been given the green light at the site, with Carlton Power having also been given permission for a 200MW green hydrogen production facility which is set to come online at the end of 2025. It also recently secured planning permission for one of the UK's first hydrogen pipelines at the Trafford site.

Other clean tech facilities planned at the Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park include a 250MWh, £250m liquid air storage system which is being developed by Highview Power Storage.

The Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park is being developed on the site of the former Carrington coal-fired power station which was decommissioned in 1991. It is located close to Manchester Ship Canal and the £750m Carrington flexible gas-fired power station which entered operation in 2016.

Carlton Power acquired the site in 2008 to redevelop it for new energy projects.

Keith Clarke, the company's founder and chief executive, said the approval of the BESS project today would increase the total investment value of the site to £2bn.

He said the project would "deliver significant economic benefits to the Greater Manchester region". "The investment in the Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park over the next two to five years demonstrates Carlton's long-term vision and commitment to re-energising the Trafford site," he said.

Councillor Tom Ross, leader of Trafford Council and Green City-Region lead for Greater Manchester, said plans for the site placed Greater Manchester and Trafford "at the forefront of the UK's energy transition."

"The two schemes will help address our climate crisis - one of Trafford Council's corporate priorities - and will support our region's plan to reach a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2038," he said. "I applaud Carlton Power's long-term vision in developing the Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park."

Carlton Power recently formed a joint venture with investment manager Schroders Greencoat to roll-out the construction and development of a series of green hydrogen projects in the UK, including the 200MW Trafford Green Hydrogen project.

The venture is backed by an initial funding commitment of £200m from funds managed by Schroders Greencoat - the clean energy investment arm of the asset management giant created through its 2022 acquisition of Greencoat Capital - to build out Carlton's hydrogen development pipeline. The parties have not yet confirmed if this venture will be used to fund the BESS project.