'Charging forward to 2030': Industry sets out roadmap for EV charging infrastructure

Policy and regulatory barriers to electric vehicle (EV) charge point deployment must be torn down if the UK's expanding charging network is to keep pace with rising demand from the growing fleet of plug in vehicles.

That is the headline conclusion from EV charging network trade body Recharge UK's latest report published today, which explores how the sector can continue to expand through to the end of the decade and help deliver on the government's plan to end the sale of new internal combustion engine cars from 2030.

Titled ‘Charging Forward to 2030: Critical success factors for the deployment and operation of UK wide, inclusive, electric vehicle charging infrastructure', the report confirms that there are currently over 40,000 public EV charge points in the UK, which serves around 2 per cent of vehicles on the road.

However, demand for charging is set to soar in the coming years, as sales of EVs continue to rise. According to industry figures, in May 2023 EVs made up around 17 per cent of new car sales but following the introduction of the Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate from next year it is estimated EV sales will continue to climb to make up 80 per cent of all new car sales and 70 per cent of new van sales by 2030, before then rising to 100 per cent of the market from 2035 when the full ban on petrol and diesel cars including plug-in hybrids is due to take effect.

As such, around 11 million EVs are expected to be on the road by 2030, up from 760,000 today.

Recharge UK's report examined which parts of the UK are likely to experience the highest levels of public charging demand and will therefore require improvements to local energy networks and the deployment of flexible energy solutions to help ensure sufficient chargers can be installed.

The report predicts that Birmingham is likely to become one such hotspot, warning that local authorities should begin examining where grid reinforcements are most likely to be needed over the next seven years.

Glasgow, Sheffield, and Peterborough were also highlighted as regions where grid upgrades are likely to be needed to meet growing power demand from charging networks.

Matthew Adams, transport policy manager at REA, which hosts RechargeUK, said that providing stakeholders across the EV landscape with a clear roadmap on how to accelerate charge point deployment is "vital" if the growth of the EV market is to be sustained.

As such, the report calls for the development of local strategies and action plans to help manage EV charge point deployment. It added that effective planning and central co-ordination will be "critical" to optimise deployment so that drivers looking to make the switch to EVs are not put off by a lack of charge point availability.

Other recommendations in the report included proposals to address the emerging skills gap in the industry through new training courses and a green jobs campaign from government.

The authors of the report also stressed the importance of ensuring there are multiple charge point types in safe and accessible locations so as to "gain and maintain" public confidence in EV charging infrastructure. It suggested that charge points must be well-sited, in safe locations, and usable by van drivers as well as other professional drivers.

Adams said the group was not looking to "engage with local authorities and developed powers to discuss how they can overcome their unique barriers to charge point delivery and management".

"We see a significant opportunity from this for stakeholders to come together and talk on an equal footing on the best way to build charging infrastructure that is equitable and fit for the future,'' he added.

Mark Constable, chair of Recharge UK, added: "There are no industry stakeholders who would not agree that these areas need reform. We hope that while change may not be implemented immediately, it will be met with near-universal support by consumers, user groups, industry associations, local authorities, network operators and those private companies with the investment necessary to fund the growth.

"Greater simplicity and greater clarity will lead to more consistency, which will accelerate the pipeline and show the industry can ensure the EV transition does not stall."

In related news, EDF Renewables UK announced that its Energy Superhub Oxford (ESO) has charged 32,000 vehicles since it opened last year, while supporting the doubling of the number of EVs in Oxfordshire.

ESO, which was developed by EDF alongside Oxford City Council, Fastned, Tesla Supercharges, and Wenea, is estimated to have saved 730 tonnes of CO2 emissions, equivalent to planting 4,300 trees to absorb CO2 in the atmosphere. The facility has also provided 1,145 MWh of power to local residents.

"One year on, we're thrilled to see the impact that Energy Superhub Oxford has had on EV uptake and net zero targets for Oxford, ensuring that these essential goals can be achieved in tandem, without overburdening the grid," sad Matthew Boulton, director of solar, storage, and private wire at EDF Renewables.

"With emissions down and electrification on the rise, it's great to see how, with the right infrastructure, individuals and organisations can - and do - make greener choices. With our technology able to scale as demand grows, we look forward to continuing to work with our partners across the city to drive decarbonisation in the region as we near 2040."

