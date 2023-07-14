OBR: Costs of continued gas reliance more than double that of reaching net zero

Continuing to rely on fossil gas for power and heating in the UK could pile hundreds of billions of pounds onto public debt by 2050, resulting in costs that are more than double the public investment required to phasedown gas use and build a net zero emissions economy by mid-century.

That is conclusion of a fresh analysis from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which yesterday published its assessment of the potential costs to the public purse and the economy of the UK's continued reliance on expensive, volatile fossil gas both for generating electricity and heating buildings.

The non-departmental public body - which is funded by the Treasury to provide independent economic forecasts and analysis of public finances - said the UK remained "one of the most gas dependent economies in Europe" and as such homes and businesses were heavily exposed to price shocks in the global fossil fuel market.

Following Russia's war in Ukraine, the global price for fossil gas soared to levels 13 times higher than historic averages last summer, exacerbating inflation and the cost of living crisis and prompting the government to spend billions in energy bill support packages for households and businesses. The cost of energy is now not expected to fall back yto pre-2021 levels until the late 2030s, according to some analysts, in large part because of the UK's continued reliance on gas imports.

As a result, the UK has been left "with a significant residual cost to complete the transition to net zero in the energy sector in the form of replacing gas-fired power stations with low-carbon energy sources and gas-fuelled heating systems with clean alternatives", the OBR said.

Moreover, due to rising carbon costs and geopolitical challenges, there remains a high risk of future global gas price spikes over the coming decades which the agency said posed "an ongoing fiscal risk by reducing aggregate demand, shrinking potential output, and putting pressure on government to shield households and businesses from their full financial impact".

The new analysis models the impact of the UK facing a gas price spike similar to that experienced last year once a decade through to 2050 and concludes that were the country to remain as heavily dependent on gas as it is today, it would costs equivalent to "completing the transition to net zero".

However, when also taking into account the likelihood of government intervention to support struggling households and business with their energy bills in the event of such price spikes - as took place last year - the OBR estimated that future gas price shocks could cost the Exchequer between two and three per cent of the UK's GDP each year. As such, the cost of a continued reliance on gas would far exceed the cost of transitioning to a net zero emission energy system.

"Taking account of additional debt and interest costs and the impact on economic activity, such recurring gas price spikes would add around 13 per cent of GDP to public debt by 2050-51," the analysis states. "This is about twice as much as the six per cent of GDP central estimate for the total cost of public investment to complete the transition to net zero by the middle of the century."

The findings further underscore the benefits of moving faster to decarbonise the UK's power and heating systems, according to the OBR, which emphasised that such eyewatering gas costs only served to make investments in renewable power sources, electric heating, and energy efficiency measures even more attractive.

It added that "higher gas prices might also present a fiscal opportunity by strengthening market incentives to move to, now cheaper, renewable forms of energy, and thereby reducing the pressure for government support to fund the transition to net zero".

The government has faced criticism for failing to set out clearer policies and stronger incentives to attract more investment in ramping up renewables capacity, installing heat pumps nationwide, and making homes and buildings more energy efficient, all of which are seen as key to curbing carbon emissions, enhancing energy security, and reducing dependence on expensive fossil fuels.

The OBR said that public investment in supporting energy efficiency and electric heating had been lower than expected over the past two years and that private investment in clean energy also remained below par, largely due to challenging planning restrictions.

As a result, it said the UK remained at high risk of remaining heavily dependent on gas for years to come, which it described as "a fiscal risk" that would have "wide reaching implications for the UK economy and public finances".

It also warned that by failing to move faster to decarbonise power and heating now, the UK risked ramping up the cost of delivering net zero further down the line.

"Significant investment in the power sector is needed over the next decade to reach net zero, both in renewable energy sources and in the electrification of the wider economy," the OBR said. "While we had estimated that the majority of this cost would fall to the private sector… the relatively muted response to date from private energy investors to the change in the relative price of renewable energy in the UK, the associated risks to the public finances remain significant."

The OBR's conclusions build on a previous assessment of the potential costs and benefits of delivering on the UK's 2050 net zero emissions target, which similarly concluded inaction is likely to result in higher costs than an accelerated effort to decarbonise the economy. In 2021, it produced a report estimating the net cost to the UK economy of achieving net zero at £321bn over the next 30 years - a little over £10bn annually. It warned any delay in efforts to accelerate the clean energy transition would see these costs rise. At the same time, the OBR calculated that failing to decarbonise would be orders of magnitude more costly for public finances and the UK economy, estimating that unmitigated climate change could see public debt spiralling to an eyewatering 290 per cent of GDP.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said it welcomed the OBR's report, which it said "reaffirms our need to show fiscal discipline to strengthen our public finances".

"We're cutting emissions faster than any other G7 country and our plans will continue to lower energy bills, create jobs across the UK, and reduce emissions," it said in a statement.

Ministers have repeatedly stressed they remain committed to accelerating the UK's clean energy transition and delivering on its legally-binding emissions targets. But the government has been under increasing pressure to provide a more robust net zero policy response to the USA's Inflation Reduction Act and similar climate policy promises from the EU.

Last month the Climate Change Committee said the UK was losing its global leadership position on climate action and was now in a worse position to deliver on its legally-binding decarbonisation goals from the 2030s onwards than it was a year ago, largely due to a dearth of policy action.

Mel Evans, Greenpeace UK's head of climate, said the OBR's assessment "reinforces what we've known for years - that failing to meet net zero will have huge financial consequences, let alone the devastating social and environmental ones".

"This government is overseeing failure after failure when it comes to the economy and the climate," she said. "We are losing out in the global race on green tech to the EU, China and the US, and our record on batteries, green steel and onshore renewables is embarrassing."

"The fact is that green investment is good for the economy, yet we keep hearing the same tired questions from politicians - both Conservative and Labour - about whether we can afford it. The truth is we can't afford not to."

The news comes in the same week as a major new global study from US think tank RMI detailed how plummeting renewables costs and near-exponential clean tech deployment rates meant the world's power system could soon be on track to meeting net zero goals, resulting in plummeting fossil fuel demand from the late 2020s onwards.

In related news, Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps yesterday gave the clearest signal yet that the government is unlikely to proceed with proposals to develop a hydrogen gas network for the UK, arguing that it was increasingly clear that alternative green heating technologies were likely to prove more effective.

"There was a time when people thought you will just have something that looks like a gas boiler and we'll feed hydrogen into it," he told an event in Westminster. "The problem is you'd have to replace a lot of piping and we've got to produce the green hydrogen to make the whole thing stack up."

But he insisted the government would continue to support the development of hydrogen for other purposes, such as energy storage and low carbon industrial processes.

The comments came in the same week as the government shelved plans for a 'hydrogen village' pilot project in Cheshire following fierce opposition from local residents. The move leaves just one potential trial project on Teesside in the running for government funding.

