Energy Bills Discount Scheme: Businesses urged to claim discount on energy bills

Energy-intensive businesses and heat network operators are being urged to apply for government support schemes which could reduce their bills by up to a fifth ahead of a deadline next month.

Consumer Energy Minister Amanda Solloway yesterday issued a reminder to eligible businesses that they have until 25 July to apply for the Energy Bills Discount Scheme, which could reduce their wholesale energy costs by up to 20 per cent with the discount applied on bills through to 31 March 2024.

The scheme was put in place by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero last autumn as part of its package designed to curb costs for energy intensive businesses, such as ceramic and textile firms.

Solloway explained that as these companies are exposed to strong international competition, they were under pressure not to raise prices to cover the significant increase in costs they have faced on the back of soaring wholesale gas prices.

Heat network operators were also reminded that they have a legal requirement to apply to the scheme, which aims to curb energy bills for consumers who would otherwise face higher energy bills compared to those covered by the energy price cap.

"Today marks one month to go for businesses and heat network operators to apply for support that could cut their energy bills by as much as a fifth - I would urge all of those who haven't already to set time aside, check they are eligible, and get their details registered," said Solloway.

"Energy prices are falling but we will continue to stand by businesses and do all we can to help and make sure they remain competitive in a challenging market, as we have done over the winter," she added.

Rob Fello, chief executive of the British Ceramic Confederation, said that energy costs have "dominated" many conversations with its members over the past year and remain a concern.

"Therefore, we appreciate that the government has recognised the issues faced by the UK ceramics sector and other energy intensive industries," he added.

"We are strongly advising our members to apply, even if their current energy prices are below the activation thresholds, to help cushion any future price hikes ahead of or during next winter. We are also highlighting the process and its deadline in the hope that it will be a smooth process."

Businesses in ceramics and textiles are among a wide range of sectors that have been able to claim further discounts on their bills between 1 April 2023 and 31 March 2024.

The government added that to date it has provided nearly £40bn to households and businesses to help them manage high energy bills - a move that has helped curb inflation that would have been higher still without the government's intervention.

It urged business to check its website as soon as possible to check whether they were eligible for support and find out what they needed to do to apply.

Heat networks with domestic customers were reminded that they can also receive a sector-specific support rate to make sure that households do not face proportionately higher bills compared to customers supported by the separate Energy Price Guarantee scheme.

It stressed that heat suppliers are legally required to apply for this support and pass on the discount to their customers. It warned heat network operators that if they do not apply for the scheme then enforcement action can be taken.

