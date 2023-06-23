Mitsubishi fires up new European green hydrogen venture

New business to develop green hydrogen and renewable energy in Europe established alongside Rotterdam-based subsidiary

Mitsubishi Corporation has unveiled a new European joint venture in a bid to further develop green hydrogen and associated renewable energy projects across the continent.

Officially registered earlier this month, Eneco Diamond Hydrogen has been launched in tandem with subsidiary N.V. Eneco, an integrated energy company headquartered in Rotterdam.

According to Mitsubishi, the new firm will capitalise on both Eneco's track record and experience in renewable energy and Mitsubishi's network of interests across the oil refining, chemicals, steel and marine transport sectors.

The announcement comes as the EU continues to pursue policies designed to accelerate the roll out of hydrogen infrastructure in support of its goal to produce 10 million tons of green hydrogen a year by 2030.

The venture's launch also follows a revcent update to Mitsubishi energy transition strategy, which saw the Japanes conglomerate promise to redouble efforts to deliver green hydrogen and renewables capacity as it seeks to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

"Interest in hydrogen is also growing outside Europe, with Japan, the US and other western and Asian nations all looking for ways to both produce and use it more widely," the company said in a statement.

"At Mitsubishi Corporation, we are looking forward to applying our know-how gained through Eneco Diamond Hydrogen towards the development of hydrogen operations in other regions throughout the world. We hope to make meaningful, global contributions to decarbonisation."

