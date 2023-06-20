Climate Group warns UK must accelerate uptake of electric vans

A shortage of electric vans is holding back businesses from making the switch to zero emission vehicles, international NGO Climate Group has warned.

The Climate Group, which represents 28 UK-based businesses through the UK Electric Fleets Coalition, including major fleet operators such as including BT Openreach, LeasePlan, and Royal Mail, has found that while demand for electric cars is booming companies looking to secure electric vans are facing long waiting lists.

The NGO said growing numbers of businesses are ready to invest in electric van fleets as they look to cut emissions and running costs, but they are frequently struggling to secure the electric vehicles (EVs) that meet their specifications in the quantity they need.

Recent figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) found that less than three per cent of new van registrations were battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in May this year, with only 25 models available for purchase in the UK. In contrast, plug-in cars have routinely accounted for between 15 and 20 per cent of the market for new cars in recent months.

Thanks to much more variety and wider availability, the market share of electric cars in the overall car market is three times greater than fully electric van's share of the UK's van market, Climate Group said.

According to Climate Group, manufacturers "have a mountain to climb" to ramp up the variety and quantity of electric vans ahead of next year, when the first sales targets for zero-emission cars and vans come into force through the UK's Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate.

Climate Group has argued that more needs to be done to help meet corporate demand for fully electric vehicles and to ensure that the UK meets its 2030 commitment to phase-out sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans.

Alongside calls for manufacturers to ramp up efforts to clear current waiting lists, Climate Group has urged the UK government to "step up its ambition" to help UK businesses make the switch.

It also highlighted that the UK's charging network needs to be expanded to support the growing number of businesses wanting to invest in EVs.

With road transport responsible for around a fifth of the UK's total emissions, Climate Group warned that the switch to zero emission vehicles needs to acclerate if the UK is to meet net zero and air quality targets.

As such it has called for the government to confirm a strong and ambitious ZEV mandate, which it argued would help incentivise manufacturers to ramp up supplies of EVs to meet burgeoning demand.

"Market uptake of electric vans must accelerate," said Sandra Roling, director of transport at Climate Group. "The businesses we work with are keen to buy the vehicles, but they can't get them in the number and specifications they need,"

"An ambitious ZEV mandate is one of the most important measures the UK government can introduce to rapidly increase market supply, alongside continued investment in charging infrastructure across the country."

