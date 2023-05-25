Reports: Tata poised to pick UK for Jaguar Land Rover EV battery plant

Indian conglomerate Tata is reportedly poised to finalise a deal with Downing Street that could see a multi-billion-pound electric car battery plant built in Somerset, in a move that would represent a much-needed vote of confidence in the UK's green economy in the face of the growing competitive threat from the US and EU.

Tata, which owns UK-based car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover, had been considering sites in Spain and the UK for the new factory, but is now expected to opt for hosting it Somerset, having been promised subsidies worth hundreds of millions of pounds from the government, according to the BBC.

A final deal is in the process of being finalised with Tata's chairman reportedly scheduled to fly to London to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak next week.

If an agreement is finalised, up to 9,000 new jobs could be created at the proposed factory, which is thought to be earmarked for a site in Bridgwater close to the M5.

Incentives offered are likely to take the form of cash grants, energy subsidies, and other research funding, and are expected to form part of a wider package of support for Tata that will also provide around £300m to upgrade and decarbonise its Port Talbot steelworks in Wales, the BBC reported late yesterday.

Altogether, it said the total incentive package offered by the UK government to Tata - including energy discounts - could be worth in the region of £800m, although the battery EV and steelworks support packages are expected to be announced separately.

The Department for Business and Trade said it did not as a rule comment on ongoing negotiations or commercial matters. BusinessGreen has also contacted Tata Group for comment.

A spokesperson for Jaguar Land Rover declined to comment on the BBC's report yesterday, emphasising that the decision over whether to locate the proposed battery factory in Spain or the UK lies with Tata Group.

But they reiterated that the carmaker is looking to bolster its battery manufacturing supply to support its electric vehicle (EV) ambitions, which includes plans announced last month to invest £15bn over the next five years in expanding EV production in the UK backed by a new dedicated battery car factory on Merseyside.

Any deal to secure a much-sought after factory for EV batteries would be greeted as a major win by the government, which has been facing intense pressure over its failure to provide a more wide-ranging response to the clean tech incentive programmes launched in the US and the EU in recent months.

Just yesterday, British solar developer Oxford PV warned it was considering building its new factory in Europe or the US due to the lack of incentives on offer in the UK. And earlier this week, former Nissan and Aston Martin executive Dr Andy Palmer reportedly told MPs in a select committee hearing that the UK's lack of industrial strategy had left it playing "catch up" with international rivals for investment in the EV industry.

Earlier this year, start-up BritishVolt - which had been planning a £300m gigafactory in Northumberland - fell into administration, plunging plans for one of the UK's few major battery manufacturing projects into uncertainty.

Government Ministers have remained bullish about the UK's competitiveness, however, with Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden yesterday decrying fears of industrial decline, as he told a conference he was "incredibly optimistic" about the future of the UK's clean technology sector and the wider UK economy.

Greenpeace UK's policy director, Doug Parr, welcomed reports the UK was expected to be chosen as the location for Tata's next EV battery factory, which he argued would prove critical to the wider car manufacturing industry.

"The UK car industry has just been given the jump start it desperately needed," he said. "Securing this gigafactory was a critical to ensuring the UK even has a car manufacturing sector going forward. But the thousands of jobs it will create demonstrates the huge advantages that come with investing in home-grown green tech."

But he stressed the UK remained far behind many of its international competitors in attracting green investment to develop a domestic EV supply chain, and urged the government to deliver a more coherent strategy for mobilising further investment.

"Experts say that the UK needs ten battery plants by 2040 if we're to remain a competitive player in the electric car industry," he said. "So the government needs to come up with a plan and the policies that deliver it, otherwise the UK battery manufacturing will run out of juice and the jobs will go elsewhere."

Paul Jones, chair of Institute for Mechanical Engineers' (IMechE) technical strategy board and chief executive of the Northern Automotive Alliance, hailed yesterday's reports as "fantastic news for the automotive sector and economy".

"The UK has a long history of leadership in automotive engineering and it is a vital industry that employs hundreds of thousands of people in high-skilled jobs," he said. "Ensuring the sector continues to thrive should be a priority for the government. As we transition to net zero, exciting projects like this will help inspire a new generation of future engineers who are interested in pursuing a career that is centred around delivering a more sustainable future."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.