'Vote of confidence': SSE eyes 'massive' £40bn green grid investment blitz

SSE has unveiled plans to invest up to £40bn over the next decade in renewables and low carbon grid infrastructure in the UK, in a "massive commitment" that it said would create more than 1,000 new green jobs every year.

The "record-breaking" investment programme will see the energy giant ramp up deployment of renewable energy projects, critical network infrastructure transmit clean power around the UK, and flexible power sources to provide back up for a renewables-dominated grid, it announced today.

The company just under half the planned investment programme is already fully funded and set for deployment over the next five years, but the firm envisages further multi-billion pound investments through to 2031/32 in support of the UK's goal to operate a near-fully decarbonised power grid by 2035.

The company said it would continue to invest in areas such as electricity networks, onshore and offshore wind, solar, energy storage, carbon capture, hydrogen, batteries and pumped hydro over the next decade in the UK.

"This is a massive commitment to the UK and, at around £10m every single day, amounts to one of the largest clean energy investment programmes this country has ever seen - helping create and support thousands of new jobs and powering green growth from Shetland to the Isle of Wight," said SSE's chief executive Alistair Phillips Davies.

The announcement came alongside the release of SSE's full-year financial results for 2022/23, which show the firm raked in profits of around £1.8bn after tax, as it also reported record investment of £2.8bn last year.

The company said its strong financial performance last year enabled it to update its future investment plans, with the fully funded element of its planned spending having now increased by more than 40 per cent to £18bn over the five years through to 2027.

"The results that we have reported today represent profit with a purpose," said Davies. "They enable us to deliver record investment - far in excess of our earnings - in vital low-carbon energy infrastructure. They are also testament to the strength of our balanced business mix and net zero-aligned strategy, which sees us investing in the solutions to the energy crisis."

The announcement comes amid heightened concerns about the UK's competitiveness in the global race towards net zero emissions, as growing numbers of firms and investors eye the US and EU as potentially more attractive markets for green business due to incentives promised in the Inflation Reduction Act and Green Deal Industrial Plan respectively.

Just this morning, the Climate Change Committee (CCC) warned the government against a "hands-off approach" to its net zero and industry strategy, arguing that "without support for industry to maintain competitiveness and jobs, there is a risk that jobs could be lost".

It also emerged this morning that British solar pioneer Oxford PV is reportedly looking to the US or Germany to build its first factory, and may even opt to list in Hong Kong to secure more investor backing, as it decried the lack of incentives for solar in the UK.

Meanwhile, former Nissan and Aston Martin executive Dr Andy Palmer reportedly told MPs in a select committee hearing yesterday that the UK's lack of industrial strategy had left it playing "catch up" with international rivals for investment in the electric vehicles industry.

But Davies today stressed that SSE's expanded low carbon investment plan was underpinned by "supportive, long-term policy targets as the UK looks to consolidate its position as a world leader in clean energy technologies".

"Meeting these targets will require a massive step up in the pace of delivery on the ground and we are look forward to working with policymakers to make this happen," he said. "The sooner we can get projects built the quicker we can deliver the cheaper, cleaner and more secure homegrown energy system we all want to see."

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, today welcomed SSE's updated green investment plan as "further vote of confidence in the British economy".

"Investment in Britain's electricity infrastructure system is key to securing our energy supply as we transition to cheap, clean, home-grown renewables," he said. "We have the second-largest offshore wind capacity in the world, with renewables providing 40 per cent of our electricity, and investment like this ensures long-term energy security, lower bills and thousands of jobs in our industrial heartlands."

