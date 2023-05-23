Aldersgate Group announces Rachel Solomon Williams as new executive director

The Aldersgate Group has today announced the appointment of Rachel Solomon Williams as its new executive director from 31 July, when she will take over from Nick Molho who is stepping down after eight years at the helm of the influential green business coalition.

Solomon Williams will join from KPMG, where she supported the expansion of the organisation's energy transition team. She previously worked as a deputy director at the Department for Transport, where she led its work on low carbon fuels, and also spent a year as managing director at think tank Sandbag.

In addition, Solomon Williams has held senior positions at Tesco, the Department for Energy and Climate Change, and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

She said she was looking forward to joining Aldersgate Group at a time when the business and economic case for driving down carbon emissions and restoring the natural environment has never been clearer.

"It will be essential that the UK captures the economic opportunities in transitioning to net zero through carefully coordinated action across government, the private sector, and civil society," she said. "I look forward to building on Nick's impressive legacy so that the Group continues to drive an ambitious policy agenda through its distinctive, authoritative business voice."



Former Prime Minister Theresa May, who serves as chair of the Aldersgate Group, said she was looking forward to working with Solomon Williams to advance the group's mission to seize the huge economic opportunities offered by the transition towards net zero and the restoration of the natural environment.

"I look forward to working with Rachel in her role as executive director to champion the business case for decarbonising the UK economy, making better use of resources and investing in nature," she added. "To realise this opportunity, it is vital that we deliver at pace on our climate and environmental ambitions."



With Molho set to join Aviva Investors at its new head of climate policy in June, Ben Westerman, Aldersgate's head of policy, and Signe Norberg, its head of public affairs and communications, will jointly act as interim executive directors and lead the organisation until 31 July.

Molho said Solomon Williams' experience in business, government, and civil society puts her in a great position to maximise the organisation's positive impact on climate and environmental policy making in the UK.

"The Aldersgate Group's mission is to show how ambitious green policies can deliver both environmental and economic benefits and I have full confidence that Rachel will ensure the Group continues to deliver effectively on its mission," he said.

