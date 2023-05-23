First in line: 'Clear pathway' for UK to lead on sustainable e-commerce, report claims

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Amazon
Image:

Credit: Amazon

New study suggests maturity of UK e-commerce sector leaves it well placed to slash carbon impact of online retail and delivery

The UK's "high e-commerce maturity" means it has a potentially crucial role to play in the transition towards a more sustainable online retail sector, according to a new analysis published today.

Commissioned by Amazon and carried out by consultancy Oliver Wyman, the study found that the UK's booming e-commerce market has the scope to reduce its emissions by 29 per cent before 2030 and 55 per cent beyond 2040 through the adoption of new operating models and the continued decarbonisation of energy and transport infrastructure.

According to the report, 27 per cent of the UK's total retail sales come from e-commerce versus a Western European average of 16 per cent. Yet as things stand only 29 per cent of customers consider the environmental impact of their purchases - the second lowest score among the countries surveyed after Spain at 24 per cent.

Moreover, 27 per cent of UK customers in large cities use a car to reach out-of-home delivery points versus between 11 and 15 per cent in other countries.

However, the survey also revealed an appetite among consumers for delivery practices that can help to curb emissions. Nearly nine out of 10 respondents to the survey said they were keen to change their habits if this can reduce their environmental impact, while 29 per cent of UK customers said they already prefer to group their orders to help curb emissions. However, they are less willing to accept delays than most other Europeans: only seven per cent of respondents, versus the six-country average of 17 per cent.

Alister French, retail and consumer goods partner at Oliver Wyman, said the report revealed how collaborative action between retailers, delivery companies, policymakers, and consumers will be needed to maximise emissions reductions across the sector and enable a more sustainable e-commerce industry.

"The UK's high e-commerce maturity makes it an important player in this effort, with opportunities to improve the environmental impact of online shopping and delivery," he added.

"With more than a quarter of its retail sales coming from e-commerce, the UK has a clear pathway to lead the way in sustainable e-commerce practices."

The report's also compared the CO2 emissions of different delivery models, concluding that fast, standard, home and out-of-home deliveries for products stored in a warehouse located in the country of consumption at the time of the purchase generated similar levels of CO2 emissions.

In contrast, delivery of products shipped from abroad - or in the country of consumption but not stored in a national warehouse - were found to be less efficient from an environmental standpoint.

The emissions of "next day" deliveries were also revealed to be similar to standard deliveries in large cities, but 24 to 48-hour delivery generated 20 to 30 per cent more emissions in medium-sized cities and other areas.

Ultimately, the report suggested the best way to minimise emissions per parcel is to optimise last-mile delivery services, rather than reduce the speed of delivery. It argued that using the largest possible vehicles in the linehaul and maximising their loads can deliver significant emissions savings. Taken in conjunction with the roll out of zero emission vehicles and cleaner energy sources this approach has the potential to deliver deep emissions reductions even as the industry continues to grow.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.

Related Topics

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Aldersgate Group announces Rachel Solomon Williams as new executive director

Study: Two billion people face 'dangerous' temperatures this century without climate policy shift

Most read
01

IEA: World on cusp of solar and battery manufacturing boom

22 May 2023 • 6 min read
02

'Record order': Volvo Trucks and Holcim ink deal to deploy 1,000 electric HGVs

22 May 2023 • 2 min read
03

Building a global plastics pollution agreement that works for all

16 May 2023 • 8 min read
04

Carbon removals start-up UNDO secures $12m boost for enhanced rock weathering plans

22 May 2023 • 2 min read
05

Iberdrola debuts energy-saving Advanced Smart Assistant

22 May 2023 • 2 min read

More on Work

Compass and Foodsteps to dish up millions of lower carbon meals
Work

Compass and Foodsteps to dish up millions of lower carbon meals

Compass Group UK & Ireland announces major new partnership that aims to reduce the embodied carbon emissions in more than 90,000 recipes

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 May 2023 • 3 min read
'Tireless advocate for sustainability': Forum for the Future founder-director Jonathon Porritt steps down
Work

'Tireless advocate for sustainability': Forum for the Future founder-director Jonathon Porritt steps down

International sustainability non-profit announces Jonathon Porritt is stepping down after almost 30 years of service

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 May 2023 • 3 min read
Asda beefs up sustainable sourcing with LEAF Marque pledge
Work

Asda beefs up sustainable sourcing with LEAF Marque pledge

UK's third largest supermarket joins LEAF scheme in bid to boost sustainable farming and production standards

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 April 2023 • 3 min read