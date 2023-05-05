British Land plots 'ultra-low carbon' last-mile delivery hub in central London

British Land has secured planning permission to develop an "ultra-low carbon" logistics hub in central London in order to more efficiently manage its fleet, in a move it claims could remove around 100 large vans from roads in the area every day.

The proposed 121,000 square foot facility in Paddington is designed to provide inbound access to lorries and HGVs, with last mile deliveries then made locally using smaller electric vehicles (EVs) or electric cargo bikes, according to the property giant.

The former Crossrail works site boasts "excellent road and cycle connectivity", and will therefore be able to serve the whole of Westminster, while also helping to better consolidate its logistics operations and cut down on the number of large, fossil-fuelled freight vehicles operating on roads in the area, the firm said.

Once up and running, the hub is expected to save three times the carbon absorbed by all the trees in Hyde Park as well as creating around 500 jobs, it said.

British Land also commissioned UCL research into its plans for the site which it said estimated removing so many delivery vehicles from local roads could help to reduce carbon emissions by up to 90 per cent.

"The post-pandemic demand for ultrafast deliveries comes with major impacts on emissions, air quality, congestion and road safety, which urban logistics hubs can combat," said Mike Best, head of logistics at British Land. "Replacing traditional vans with sustainable electric vehicles and bikes can deliver carbon savings of up to 90 per cent per parcel alongside the wider positive impact on air quality and wider environment for local communities."

The UCL research identified London as being "particularly challenging" when it comes to urban logistics, as its centre is distant from out-of-town hubs, and traffic congestion often leads to delays while larger vans sometimes struggle on the city's smaller streets as well as posing a danger to pedestrians and cyclists.

The research therefore explored the potential for developing more urban logistics hubs in central London as a means of cutting carbon and pollution from last-mile freight distribution, as well as improving overall efficiency and reliability and reducing delivery times and costs to operators.

Using London as an example, the research showed that delivering goods via by cargo bikes can be 1.6 times faster on average than delivering by van, while also enabling a reduction in total distance travelled of up to 20 per cent, and therefore also producing fewer emissions.

British Land is planning to expand its urban logistics development in London, where it now has a pipeline worth £1.5bn, which includes plans for two sites of the Old Kent Road in South London, as well as at Finsbury Square car park, and further sites in Enfield, Wembley and Thurrock.

To date, the firm has submitted planning applications for 1.6m sq ft of potential urban logistics space, which it said could help support more sustainable last-mile delivery operations in urban centres across the UK.

"British Land's skillset in delivering complex, mixed-use, sustainable developments and our strategically located portfolio means we are well positioned to unlock urban logistics space in London," added Best. "We look forward to progressing our plans at 5 Kingdom Street and across our wider London portfolio."

