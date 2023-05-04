'Tireless advocate for sustainability': Forum for the Future founder-director Jonathon Porritt steps down

Forum for the Future has today confirmed that founder director Jonathon Porritt is to step down after almost 30 years at the influential non-profit.

Alongside sustainability campaigner Sara Parkin and sustainable economics academic Paul Ekins, Porritt founded Forum in 1994 ahead of a formal launch launch of the organisation two years later.

Since then, the Forum has grown into one of the world's leading sustainability organisations with offices in the UK, US, India, and Southeast Asia, all dedicated to advancing the group's mission of inspiring business leaders and policymakers to tackle environmental and social challenges and seize the opportunities offered by future trends.

It has worked with a range of businesses, governments, and civil society organisations in search of solutions to the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, and social inequality, with Porritt providing strategic advice to UK and international businesses to help deepen their understanding of the interconnected challenges and opportunities they face.

Porritt has long been regarded as one of the world's leading environmental campaigners and authors, and has both convened and chaired a raft of influential advisory panels, as well as overseeing inquiries into controversial issues such as palm oil, aviation, and bioenergy.

Reflecting on his time with Forum for the Future, Porritt said the organisation's work has demonstrated the "incredible potential" of business and civil society joining forces to accelerate the solutions needed to tackle environmental and social crises.

"It's been an astonishing privilege for me to work through the Forum with so many wonderful colleagues and partners in pursuing that solutions agenda," he said.

"The fact that the world today, unfortunately, is still in a wretched place is primarily down to an almost complete lack of political leadership throughout that time, and that's a massive challenge we all need to confront."

In addition to his work with Forum for the Future, Porritt has served as chair of the UK Sustainable Development Commission and is a co-founder of the Prince of Wales's Business and Sustainability Programme. His work saw him awarded a CBE for services to environmental protection in 2000.

Porritt is now set to shift his focus towards campaigning activities with the Green Party, anti-nuclear organisations, electoral reform, population and family planning, supporting young climate campaigners, and continuing work with corporate sustainability partners.

Dr Sally Uren, chief executive at Forum for the Future, expressed her gratitude for Porritt's vision and leadership over the years.

"He has been a tireless advocate for sustainability, and his work has inspired countless individuals and organisations to take action," she said.

"Moreso, he has been an invaluable mentor to me and many others in the sustainability movement. Jonathon's willingness to ask tough questions and challenge shortfalls have been instrumental in ensuring difficult but critical conversations are had on where we need to focus going forwards. We look forward to building on his legacy as we strive for a just and regenerative future."

Rita Clifton, the Forum's chair of the board of trustees, added that Porritt's contributions to the sustainability movement have been "immeasurable".

"In 1994, he, Sara and Paul had an idea to create something that was then almost unheard of: an independent sustainability non-profit working not against, but with businesses to tackle the defining challenges of our time," she said.

"Almost 30 years later, enabling business as a force for good, and working with all stakeholders, remains central to our mission."

