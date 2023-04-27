'Polluter must pay': South West Water hit with record £2.1m fine for pollution offences

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
'Polluter must pay': South West Water hit with record £2.1m fine for pollution offences

South West Water fined more than £2m for wave of environmental offences across Devon and Cornwall

South West Water (SWW) has been hit with a record £2.1m fine for 13 environmental offences, including a 35-hour raw sewage discharge, across Devon and Cornwall over the past four years. Just days after...

