Government launches business energy efficiency campaign

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Government launches business energy efficiency campaign

Campaign to offer guidance on how organisations can reduce their energy bills while slashing emissions

As the fresh tax year gets underway this morning, the government has launched a new energy efficiency campaign designed to help businesses, charities, and public sector bodies slash their emissions and...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

The key to scaling greenhouse gas removals? Robust monitoring, reporting, and verification

'Green Day': Government slammed for failure to unblock onshore wind projects in England

Most read
01

Sustainably exporting the best of British: Helping A 162-year-old cheese producer go global

30 March 2023 • 2 min read
02

Government launches business energy efficiency campaign

01 April 2023 • 3 min read
03

A historic city goes green

28 March 2023 • 1 min read
04

The good, the vague, and the ugly: How has the government responded to Chris Skidmore's Net Zero Review?

31 March 2023 • 13 min read
05

'Green Day': Boulevard of Deferred Dreams

31 March 2023 • 7 min read

More on Efficiency

Delays to energy efficiency standards could cost private renters £1bn
Efficiency

Delays to energy efficiency standards could cost private renters £1bn

Postponement of new energy efficiency standards would saddle more than 2.4 million privately rented homes in England with higher bills for longer, new analysis warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 March 2023 • 5 min read
Government unlocks nearly £2bn to boost energy efficiency of homes and public buildings
Efficiency

Government unlocks nearly £2bn to boost energy efficiency of homes and public buildings

Government claims latest investment will create jobs and expand green economy

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 22 March 2023 • 7 min read
Report: Over a million households affected by 'extreme fuel poverty'
Efficiency

Report: Over a million households affected by 'extreme fuel poverty'

Friends of the Earth calls for a street-by-street insulation program for the most in-need neighbourhoods, after new study reveals huge extent of 'extreme' fuel poverty in the UK

Charlotte Hall
clock 20 March 2023 • 4 min read