Survey: House hunters willing to pay £16,130 extra for homes with green features

The cost-of-living crisis has sparked a shift in house hunter's priorities, according to a new survey, which suggests buyers willing to pay on average £16,130 more for a home with green features such as double glazing, good insulation, renewable energy sources, and energy efficient light fittings.

The survey from property management firm FirstPost polled 2,000 UK adults to reveal that previously favoured aesthetic features such as tall ceilings and fireplaces are being replaced near the top of the list of priorities for prospective buyers by various green features.

Seventy per cent of respondents said that efficient glazing is a 'must-have', with a further 61 per cent stating that good insulation is important when looking for a new home.

Other green features prioritised by home buyers were an economic central heating system, which 46 per cent of respondents said was essential, and clean energy systems such solar panels and heat pumps, which 37 per cent described as 'must have'. A third of respondents also said a good energy efficiency rating was at the top of their list of priorities for a new home.

The survey found these green features had pushed previously popular period features such as sash windows and fireplaces down the list of priorities, with only three per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, saying these were important or necessary.

In addition, 96 per cent of those surveyed said the cost-of-living crisis has changed what they look for in a home, with buyers saying that they are more prepared to invest in green features so as to deliver long-term savings.

The polling tallies with recent data from the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS), which found that domestic installations of clean technologies soared 65 per cent last year.

Today's survey also confirmed that prospective buyers would be willing to pay more for certain green features. Results showed buyers would on average pay an extra £2,038 for a renewable energy source, a further £1,236 for smart heating systems, £1,633 for well insulated walls, £1,429 for a good Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating, £1,053 for access to an EV charging point, £1,736 for a newly fitted boiler, and as much as £2,089 for newly fitted triple glazed windows and doors.

The results also showed that 68 per cent of people regretted not prioritising green features the last time they moved.

"This research shows just how important sustainable living is and will continue to be going forward," said Christian Phipps, sustainability manager at FirstPort. "Especially with the increased cost of energy, the interest we've had from customers for energy efficient additions, such as solar panels, has skyrocketed. I would like to think that in the future all homes will have environmentally friendly features."