Survey: House hunters willing to pay £16,130 extra for homes with green features

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Prospective house buyers are increasingly on the hunt for green technologies, such as triple glazing and renewable energy sources, over previously favoured period features

The cost-of-living crisis has sparked a shift in house hunter's priorities, according to a new survey, which suggests buyers willing to pay on average £16,130 more for a home with green features such as double glazing, good insulation, renewable energy sources, and energy efficient light fittings.

The survey from property management firm FirstPost polled 2,000 UK adults to reveal that previously favoured aesthetic features such as tall ceilings and fireplaces are being replaced near the top of the list of priorities for prospective buyers by various green features.

Seventy per cent of respondents said that efficient glazing is a 'must-have', with a further 61 per cent stating that good insulation is important when looking for a new home.

Other green features prioritised by home buyers were an economic central heating system, which 46 per cent of respondents said was essential, and clean energy systems such solar panels and heat pumps, which 37 per cent described as 'must have'. A third of respondents also said a good energy efficiency rating was at the top of their list of priorities for a new home.

The survey found these green features had pushed previously popular period features such as sash windows and fireplaces down the list of priorities, with only three per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, saying these were important or necessary.

In addition, 96 per cent of those surveyed said the cost-of-living crisis has changed what they look for in a home, with buyers saying that they are more prepared to invest in green features so as to deliver long-term savings.

The polling tallies with recent data from the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS), which found that domestic installations of clean technologies soared 65 per cent last year.

Today's survey also confirmed that prospective buyers would be willing to pay more for certain green features. Results showed buyers would on average pay an extra £2,038 for a renewable energy source, a further £1,236 for smart heating systems, £1,633 for well insulated walls, £1,429 for a good Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating, £1,053 for access to an EV charging point, £1,736 for a newly fitted boiler, and as much as £2,089 for newly fitted triple glazed windows and doors.

The results also showed that 68 per cent of people regretted not prioritising green features the last time they moved.

"This research shows just how important sustainable living is and will continue to be going forward," said Christian Phipps, sustainability manager at FirstPort. "Especially with the increased cost of energy, the interest we've had from customers for energy efficient additions, such as solar panels, has skyrocketed. I would like to think that in the future all homes will have environmentally friendly features."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Divestment Day: Pension funds, financial institutions and councils urged to stop investing in climate crisis

'Alarm bells should be ringing': New global wind installations falls 15 per cent in 2022

Most read
01

For peat's sake: Anger as full government ban on peat-based gardening products deferred until 2030

24 March 2023 • 5 min read
02

'Everything rests on next week': UK's climate and economic prospects at stake on 'Green Day', Skidmore warns

23 March 2023 • 4 min read
03

Top lawyers vow that they will not help facilitate new fossil fuel projects

24 March 2023 • 4 min read
04

Survey: House hunters willing to pay £16,130 extra for homes with green features

24 March 2023 • 2 min read
05

Divestment Day: Pension funds, financial institutions and councils urged to stop investing in climate crisis

24 March 2023 • 4 min read

More on Buildings

credit: WBCSD
Buildings

Report: Construction industry can halve embodied emissions, but 'systemic change' needed

The global construction industry has the solutions to halve embodied building emissions, according to a new report from the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and Arup

Charlotte Hall
clock 21 March 2023 • 3 min read
The exterior façade design of Adobe Founders Tower features an external shading system. This maximizes daylight availability and visual comfort to reduce the heat load of the building, which requires less cooling and heating energy
Buildings

Adobe flips the switch on all-electric building

The latest addition to Adobe's headquarters site in San Jose, California, boasts the largest all-electric commercial kitchen in North America

Heather Clancy, GreenBiz.com
clock 10 March 2023 • 4 min read
Green Alliance publishes blueprint for demolishing construction industry emissions
Buildings

Green Alliance publishes blueprint for demolishing construction industry emissions

New report argues circular economy policies and practices could cut construction industry carbon emissions by nearly 40 per cent inside 12 years

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 March 2023 • 3 min read