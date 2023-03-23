Connected Kerb and Surrey Council power up £60m EV charger rollout

Partners say programme represents the UK's largest rollout of public EV charging infrastructure by a local authority with the installation of charging points at over 1,500 locations
Electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator Connected Kerb and Surrey County Council have today announced plans to work together on a £60m drive to deliver 10,000 new charge points across the county...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial