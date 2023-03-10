Why nature risk reporting is critical to a company's bottom line

clock • 4 min read

Ignoring the risks that biodiversity loss can create for operations and supply chains is risky business, writes Oxford Economics' Sarah Nelson

Three years ago, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the world to pause. For many of us, lockdowns rekindled our love for nature as our daily commutes were swapped with walks in the local park, people-watching...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

British Gas launches new net zero home services division

09 March 2023 • 3 min read
02

'More damaging than people realise': Almost three million households shunning food waste bins

10 March 2023 • 3 min read
03

'World first': New UK offshore wind farm to feature recyclable blades

10 March 2023 • 2 min read
04

'Asleep at the wheel': CCC urges government to go all-in on 2035 green grid goal

09 March 2023 • 12 min read
05

How to build a net zero power system: Seven top takeaways from the CCC's green grid blueprint

09 March 2023 • 19 min read

More on Investment

Will investors pay to switch out of greenwashed funds? MPs demand answers from FCA
Investment

Will investors pay to switch out of greenwashed funds? MPs demand answers from FCA

Sian Barnett Wike, Sustainable Investment
clock 09 March 2023 • 3 min read
World's largest asset managers accused of failing to invest responsibly
Investment

World's largest asset managers accused of failing to invest responsibly

ShareAction report accuses top asset managers of 'treading water' with their sustainable investment strategies

Valeria Martinez, Investment Week
clock 01 March 2023 • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Investment

BSI launches global standard to address 'dysfunctional' sustainable finance sector

British Standards Institute unveils new Financial Services Standard to support lenders, investors, asset managers, and regulators in the burgeoning world of green finance

Sian Barnett Wike
clock 01 March 2023 • 3 min read