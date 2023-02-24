SMMT: UK electric car production closes in on new record

Pure electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid accounted for more than 40 per cent of all cars made in the UK in January, industry figures show
UK electric car production is continuing on its upward trend, according to fresh industry figures that reveal over 23,200 pure electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid vehicles rolled off domestic factory...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial