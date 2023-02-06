Report: Only two onshore wind turbines installed in England in 2022

New data from RenewableUK reveals record offshore wind capacity came on stream in the UK in 2022, but the onshore wind market remains stuck in first gear
The full extent of the de facto ban on new onshore wind farms in England has been underscored today, with the publication of a new study from trade body RenewableUK that reveals just two small onshore...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial