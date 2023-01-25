Follow the green brick road: Government awards £30m to carbon-cutting road projects

The government has today announced the award of £30m in funding to seven innovative projects working to slash carbon emissions from road building and maintenance projects.

Delivered through the Living Labs 2: Decarbonising Local Roads funding competition, the awards will support a range of projects from Local Highways Authorities which promise to significantly reduce the environmental impact of different aspects of the road network.

For example, one of the projects aims to reduce the carbon footprint of asphalt by utilising organic waste such as grass cuttings as a feedstock, while another aims to enhance the energy efficiency of streetlights. Other projects plan to cut emissions by driving changes to the design, construction, and maintenance of typical UK highway construction projects and developing a new 'net carbon negative' model for green infrastructure delivery.

"The UK is a world leader in technology and innovation and we must use that strength to both drive decarbonisation and the next generation of high tech jobs that go alongside it," said Roads Minister Richard Holden. "We are supporting this vital agenda to help level-up through £30m funding for ground-breaking projects and boosting regional connections to support growth.

"The government is determined to create good, well paid jobs - via innovation and investment across the UK - as we accelerate the road to net zero."

The government said the seven successful Local Highways Authorities and their partners would be provided funding, subject to due diligence, to develop, test, pilot and roll out the new technologies.

The selected projects are located right across the UK and include plans for a new Highways CO2llaboration Centre in the West Midlands, a UK Centre of Excellence for Material Decarbonisation in Local Roads in North Lanarkshire, a new green infrastructure management project in Gloucestershire and West Sussex, and plans for a new 'Ecosystem of Things' to harness smart technologies across Liverpool.

The projects are expected to work together to share findings that can help establish best practices for decarbonising future road projects.

"Tackling the carbon impact of our highways' infrastructure is critical to our path to net zero but hard to address, so I am pleased that bidding was so competitive," said Mark Kemp, president of the Association of Directors of Environment, Economy, Planning and Transport (ADEPT), which runs the Live Labs 2 programme on behalf of the Department for Transport.

"Live Labs 2 has a huge ambition - to fundamentally change how we embed decarbonisation into our decision-making and to share our learning with the wider sector to enable behaviour change. Each project will bring local authority led innovation and a collaborative approach to create a long-lasting transformation of business as usual."