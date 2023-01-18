'Common-sense solution': Government urged to bring forward £5.8bn home retrofit programme

The government's efforts to reach net zero emissions, deliver UK energy independence, and improve the country's housing stock are being "critically undermined" by a lack of public investment in retrofitting homes, a major new analysis from think tank IPPR has today warned.

The report argues that current government funding for energy efficiency and heat pump deployments falls well short of the levels needed to meet the government's targets to reduce UK energy consumption by 15 per cent by 2030 and deploy 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028.

IPPR said the government was on track to fall short of its own manifesto commitment to spend £9.2bn on energy efficiency programmes during this parliament by £2.6bn. The report also highlighted that while £5.1bn of government spending is needed to accelerate the roll out of heat pumps, there is a shortfall in planned spending of £3.4bn.

As such, the report echoes calls from across industry for the government to immediately pull forward plans to invest around £6bn in energy efficiency programmes from 2025.

The report estimates that retrofitting homes with a combination of energy efficiency measures such as insulation and low carbon heating systems could save the average household £500 on energy bills when the government reduces the level of support available through its Energy Price Guarantee from April.

A previous report released by IPPR found that almost of all the UK's 24 million homes needed to be upgraded with either energy efficiency measures, low-carbon heating systems, or both if climate and fuel poverty targets are to be met.

IPPR is calling for the creation of a new 'GreenGO scheme', which the think tank said could act as a one-stop-shop to provide households with all the information and financial support necessary to deliver energy efficiency upgrades and clean heat systems right across the country.

The think tank said the scheme would consolidate existing funding schemes and provide grants to upgrade homes with insulation, good quality ventilation and low-carbon heating; deliver a nationwide communication campaign to raise awareness of the benefits of energy efficiency upgrades, backed by a properly resourced energy advice service; and deliver a new skills network in conjunction with unions, businesses, and the education sector to provide training for both existing workers and new labour market entrants.

The think tank also suggested the scheme could include the introduction of new regulations and standards that would require an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C or above by 2030 for all homeowners and confirm government plans to require an EPC rating of C or above by 2028 for privately rented properties. In addition, it called on the government to confirm plans for phasing out oil and gas boilers.

Luke Murphy, associate director of the energy, climate, housing, and infrastructure team at IPPR and head of the Fair Transition Unit, said that creating a one-stop shop for grants, loans and advice was a "no brainer", adding that the appoach could also help Prime Minister Rishi Sunak deliver on his key objectives of reducing inflation, tackling the cost of living, and growing the economy.

"It takes an average of 28 years from oil and gas exploration licences being granted to production commencing," he added. "We could retrofit every household and decarbonise the entire power grid before even a drop of new oil or gas is produced. If the government wants to take energy independence and net-zero seriously, then it must start looking at common-sense solutions."

Josh Emden, senior research fellow and lead author of the report, added that a genuine commitment to deliver a comprehensive retrofitting programme could help the government to meet multiple objectives.

"Insulating and decarbonising our leaky homes can cut bills, create jobs, level up the country, reduce energy demand and improve energy security," he said. "In the current cost of living crisis, the scale of investment now urgently needs to be commensurate with the scale of the benefits on offer as well as the crises we face."