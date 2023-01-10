Government scales back energy support scheme for businesses

The government has confirmed it is to slash support to help businesses manage rising energy costs from April onwards, in a move that business groups and trade unions have warned could exacerbate the economic downturn and curtail investment in the net zero transition.

The new package will replace the current freeze on non-domestic energy bills and will instead see all companies receive a discount on high energy bills until March 2024, with more generous support offered to manufacturing businesses and other firms deemed to be "energy and trade intensive".

The £5.5bn scheme is three times less expensive to the taxpayer than the current scheme, which was conceived by the Truss administration in the autumn and effectively capped the price of electricity and gas paid by non-domestic customers.

From April, the cap will be replaced with a system where businesses will receive a discount of £19.61 per MWh for electricity when wholesale prices are above £302 per MWh, and £6.97 per MWh for gas when prices are above £107 per MWh.

Business leaders welcomed the fact that the support package had been extended by a year, noting this would provide certainty to firms planning for the next 12 months. But they warned that the less generous scheme would squeeze business margins and push some firms to the brink of collapse.

Wholesale gas prices are currently less than the £107 per MWh threshold, raising the prospect that businesses that sign new fixed contracts from this Spring will not be eligible for money from the scheme. But firms that inked fixed contracts when prices were higher will be given the discount, which will be automatically applied to energy bills.

Tom Thackray, director for decarbonisation policy at the CBI, welcomed the extension of the scheme and the additional support for heavy energy users. But he said the revised scheme would create a significantly more challenging operating environment for companies across the country.

"The extension to the scheme will provide respite for many firms at the start of the year and help them plan ahead for the next 12 months with more certainty," he said. "It's unrealistic to think the scheme could stay affordable in its current form, but some firms will undoubtedly still find the going hard."

Energy-intensive industries and those most exposed by global change will be provided with support when wholesale prices for gas and electricity rise above £99 per MWh and £185 per MWh, respectively. Support will be limited to £40 per MWh for gas and £89.10 per MWh for electricity.

Paul Nowak, general secretary of the Trade Unions Commission (TUC), said the support package would hurt workers in manufacturing industries. "This announcement does not give working people the certainty that they need," he said. "600,000 workers in energy-intensive industries like steel mills, ceramic kilns and factories, and their supply chains, will be especially worried.

"Ministers must do more to do more to make energy affordable for manufacturing. And they must work with employers and unions to future-proof our industries, helping them innovate to cut emissions."

There are also widespread concerns that some small and medium enterprises could see energy bills increase sharply when they seek to negotiate new contracts, putting further pressure on sectors such as hospitality and retail that are already facing economic headwinds.

Announcing the pared-down package, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the cost of living crisis required government to take "difficult decisions" to bring down inflation while providing support to families and businesses.

"Wholesale energy prices are falling and have now gone back to levels just before Putin's invasion of Ukraine," he said. "But to provide reassurance against the risk of prices rising again we are launching the new Energy Bills Discount Scheme, giving businesses the certainty they need to plan ahead."

But Gareth Miller, CEO of analyst firm Cornwall Insight, noted that energy bills were already well above historic levels when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, adding that energy bills today remained three to four times higher than in the summer of 2021.

"It is evident that the Energy Bills Discount Scheme (EBDS) will leave corporate energy bills much higher than before June 2021," he said. "This, and not when Russia invaded Ukraine, is when energy costs began to rise, gaining significantly throughout the autumn of that year and into the following winter. At the time of the February invasion 2022, they were already at historically very high levels and, even after recent falls, remain three to four times pre-June 2021 prices."

Miller warned the squeeze that soaring energy bills would place on cash flows could undermine the UK's net zero transition. "Aside from the impact on the financial integrity of businesses that will arise from the EBDS, the government must also weigh up the constraints on capacity of the UK business sector to invest significantly in the decarbonisation of business and industry," he said. "Ultimately, decarbonising industry and business requires investment of ever larger volumes of capital as the decade progresses."

The Chancellor confirmed yesterday he had asked energy regulator Ofgem for an update about whether further action is needed to make sure the market was working for business, admitting he was "concerned" that falling energy prices were not being passed on to business customers.

The new business support scheme came just a day after the Sunday Times reported that a funding deal to deliver a fleet of new small modular reactors (SMRs) has been put on ice for up to a year, amid disagreements within government over the scale of state investment required.

SMRs have been hailed by some, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as a ground-breaking technology that could bolster the UK's energy security while decarbonising the electricity grid. Rolls Royce claims the reactors it is planning to deliver would be easier to build and cheaper and quicker to deploy than traditional nuclear plants. But the initial projects are unlikely to be delivered without some form of government support, with Rolls Royce's plans to build a new SMR factory in the UK widely regarded as dependent on the government providing clarity on how new projects would be funded.

And in yet more energy news, former Conservative energy minister Claire Perry O'Neill announced yesterday that she had quit the party, as she lavished praise on Labour leader Keir Starmer.

O'Neill - who was briefly President of the COP26 Climate Summit before being sacked by Johnson in early 2020 - made the announcement in an opinion piece in the Times headlined, 'Labour are serious about Britain's energy crisis - unlike my former party'.

"As much as I like and admire the Prime Minister and Chancellor, they are too beholden to a party dominated now by ideology and self-obsession to deliver the big changes we need in a fact-based, competent way," she wrote. "I spend most of my time now working in the private sector and this is not the way to build back confidence and deliver investment - especially in the crucial energy sector."

O'Neill now works for the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), an alliance of CEOs from across the business sector committed to advancing greener business models.