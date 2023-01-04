'Leave the locks, glue and paint behind': Extinction Rebellion announces shift away from disruptive tactics

Extinction Rebellion (XR) plans to move away from the disruptive public protest tactics that have turned the activist group into a global phenonemen, announcing on New Year's Eve that in 2023 it will embrace new, less disruptive approaches, to raising awareness of the climate crisis.

In an announcement on its website titled "We Quit" the group said it had decided to make a "controversial resolution" to shift away from public disruption in the coming year, adding that "we recognise and celebrate the power of disruption to raise the alarm and believe that constantly evolving tactics is a necessary approach."

XR said it would remain "radical in our response to this crisis and determined in our efforts to address the climate and ecological emergency, even if it means taking a different approach than before." However, several groups that have spun out of XR in recent years, such as Just Stop Oil and Insulate Britain, have made no such commitment to bring an end to their use of peaceful direct action protests.

Since launching in 2018, the XR movement has risen to international prominence through a series of global protests which have captured headlines the world over. Controversial and disruptive tactics from the XR group have previously included smashing windows of Rupert Murdoch's News UK London headquarters in July last year, in protest that coverage of the climate crisis in the midst of the UK's record-breaking heatwave was too upbeat.

In 2019 during some of XR's early protests, lawyer and activist Farhana Yamin glued herself to Shell's London HQ. Speaking to BusinessGreen in an interview last year, she called the early achievements of XR "hugely significant", claiming it "put climate change back on the political agenda at the highest level."

Former farmer Roger Hallam, radicalised by the detrimental impact which climate change had on his business, was one of the co-founders of XR and helped to organise some of the 2019 protests. He was arrested for planning to fly drones over Heathrow airport, with some XR activists then distancing themselves from his tactics. Later in 2019, XR also came under fire when one of its activists attempted to stop a tube train in East London at rush hour, which resulted in a confrontation with commuters and served as ammunition for the group's media critics. The fallout from XR's initial wave of protests resulted in splits in the group, with several spin-off campaigns vowing to stage more disruptive protests while some within XR argued that it needed to build on the broadly inclusive approach that saw its initial actions secure significant public support.

Last year headlines were dominated by a number of disruptive climate protests from groups such as Just Stop Oil and Insulate Britain, which saw activists repeatedly block the M25 and throw paint at world-famous works of art such as Van Gogh's 'Peach Trees in Blossom'. In the wake of increased disruption from climate protestors, new legal restrictions were introduced by the government last year including the introduction of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 which included wide-ranging changes across the criminal justice system to crack down on protests.

Among the changes were new restrictions on protest marches where the police may believe there is a "serious disruption to the life of the community", including actions which present a delay of time-sensitive products to consumers as well as prolonged disruption of access to essential goods or services such as money, food, water, energy or fuel.

Also included in the Act is a new noise trigger, meaning that there new situations in which the police could put conditions on a protest march if it is too noisy. XR stresse in its announcement that it would not be disbanding and would instead focus on new approaches for its actions. It confirmed it will be staging a protest next year under the name 'The Big One' from 21 April, where 100,000 people are expected to gather at the Houses of Parliament in London.