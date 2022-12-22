Environment Agency unveils £5.3bn waterway pollution plan for England

Fresh plans to improve the dire state of England's waterways over the next five years have been unveiled by the Environment Agency (EA), which has today set out plans for £5.3bn of funded actions through to 2027.

The latest River Basin Management Plans (RBMPs) for England provides a legally-binding framework and updated package of environmental objectives to tackle water pollution from water companies, the agriculture sector, climate change, and population growth, according to the EA.

The RBMPs include around £4.3bn of planned action by water companies to tackle the scourge of pollution across England's waterways, in addition to more than £500m aimed at mitigating the impacts of agriculture - such as from slurry and fertiliser - on the environment, the EA said.

RBMPs are published every six years for each of the eight river basin districts of England, but many of the objectives from the previous two plans in 2009 and 2015 have still not been met, with little recorded improvement in the state of waterways over the past decade.

The government faces a major challenge to improve the health of England's waterways. Currently just 16 per cent of waters are thought to be in good ecological health, while none at all meet chemical standards. Overall, it means zero per cent of England's lakes, rivers, estuaries or seas are currently deemed to be in a healthy condition.

The new strategy also comes amid growing public outcry at the state of England's waterways and seas, which have seen a surge in pollution from sewage spills and agricultural run-off in recent years that have damaged natural habitats and can pose health risks to the public.

Water companies have faced heavy criticism for dumping sewage and failing to protect the health of England's waterways, despite reaping sizeable profits over the past decade, while the government has attracted ire for not setting strong enough targets to improve water quality.

Announcing the new plans, the EA claimed "good progress" had been made in protecting and enhancing England's waters over the past two decades, but conceded it was "clear that the water environment must improve".

"Whilst progress has been made to protect and enhance England's waters, it is clear that considerable time and investment will still be needed if we are to see the further improvement in our water environment that we all want," said EA executive director John Leyland.

"Without that investment beyond 2027, and if the impacts of climate change are left unchecked, the number of water bodies meeting the required standard could fall to just six per cent by 2043. The plans published today set out the next important steps we all need to take together."

Earlier this week Environment Secretary Therese Coffey also hinted new water company pollution rules are set to be introduced in the new year, and suggested that further details of the government's green farming subsidy schemes were likely to be unveiled during Parliament's first week back after the Christmas period, which could have ramifications for waterway health.

"We have signed off within government, hopefully ready for the first week we're back in Parliament, the new Environmental Land Management Scheme [ELM]," she said, before adding that "water company fines are coming" too.

"We've just got to make sure that whatever we do, we have an element of encouragement which ELMs will deliver, as well as also regulation which we have to deliver as well," Coffey said at an event hosted by the Conservative Environment Network on Tuesday evening.

However, The Wildlife Trusts today warned the state of England's waterways could get worse before they get better, despite the new government plans, as it decried a "pattern of inaction to tackle pollution" over the past 15 years.

It pointed to data shared by the government during its recent consultation ahead of the release of today's plan, which indicated that just over 200 of England's near 5,000 waters - four per cent - could be expected to be in good overall condition by 2027, pushing back hopes of achieving the same for the rest of the country's waterways by decades.

Ali Morse, water policy manager for the Wildlife Trusts, said the government's plans fell far short of what was required to improve the state of England's waterways.

"Healthy waterways are the foundation for all life," Morse said. "Yet, for too long we have allowed our rivers and lakes to become poisoned, decimating aquatic wildlife and habitats. Worse still, the Government is intent on pushing through the dangerous Retained EU Law Bill, which could remove vital protections for wild places and minimum standards for water quality."

She called for more stringent targets and actions to tackle agricultural runoff pollution from slurry, pesticides, and fertilisers, as well as more efforts to protect and restore coastlines and small streams, ponds, and wetlands.

"We need ambitious targets to repair the immense damage inflicted on our natural world," added Morse. "Instead, the government is comfortable with kicking action on rivers into the long grass. At this rate, a great deal of us will not see England's rivers and lakes given a clean bill of health in our lifetimes - and that is nothing short of a tragedy."