eBay and British Fashion Council unveil winners from circular fashion fund

A clutch of innovative start-ups working to boost recycling, repair, reuse, and the environmental sustainability of clothing have been handed a share of £100,000 in grant funding from eBay UK and the British Fashion Council.

The winners of support from the Circular Fashion Innovators Fund were unveiled yesterday with a wide range of different technologies among the recipients.

For example, SAGES makes natural clothing dyes from food waste as an alternative to harmful synthetic dyes, while Circular Textiles Foundation uses QR code technology to enhance garment traceability.

Pip and Henry, which has developed a shoe that grows with a growing child's foot and which can also be cleanly disassembled into component parts for recycling, has also been awarded one of the £15,000 circular fashion innovation grants.

Other winning businesses include fashion renting social network By Rotation, on-demand tailoring, repair, and alterations service The Seam, and circular design and sustainable manufacturing radio frequency identification system provider Circular Inc. ltd.

Each of the six winning businesses have won a £15,000 grant to help accelerate their growth, in addition to receiving mentoring from industry leaders. An overall winner - which is set to be announced soon - will receive a further £10,000, according to eBay UK and the British Fashion Council.

The six-week mentoring programme on offer to winners includes one-on-one sessions with business leaders from eBay and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, among others, as well as access to networking opportunities with potential partners, they explained.

The Fund's stated aim is to bring new technology and services to market that can encourage consumers to shop more sustainably for fashion and clothing, with a particularly focus on customer experience, circular inventory and services, and social commerce.

Lucy Peacock, head of pre-loved at eBay UK, said growing numbers of start-ups and small businesses were now working on solutions to help improve the environmental sustainability of the fashion industry, adding that "circularity is the future of fashion".

"The winners of the Circular Fashion Innovator's Fund epitomise this, and we hope that the mentoring and grant will help scale these promising businesses in size and reach, and in turn make sustainable fashion practices more accessible to more people," she added.

Environmental charity Hubbub has also been providing advisory support to the Fund, which builds on a number of circular fashion initiatives that have been driven by the online retail site in recent years, including its work with popular ITV reality show Love Island to promote greener fashion choices.

Caroline Rush, CEO at the British Fashion Council, said she was "incredibly impressed by the expertise, commitment and leadership" demonstrated by the six grant winners.

"We are delighted to work with eBay to drive transformative, positive change by supporting entrepreneurs that are helping to deliver circular solutions for the fashion industry of tomorrow," she added.