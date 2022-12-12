Restoration Barometer reveals $26bn investment in nature recovery

The second week of the COP15 Biodiversity Summit got underway in Montreal today with the publication of a major new report from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which explores how a group of countries are working to significantly expand the area of land they are trying to restore for nature.

The group's first Restoration Barometer report documents how investments of $26bn from public and private sources across 18 countries have brought 14 million hectares of degraded landscapes under restoration.

The report details how significant progress is being made towards a global goal of restoring 48 million hectares by 2030. It shows that restoration activities are currently ongoing in an area almost the size of Greece, supporting an estimated 12 million jobs and resulting in over 145 million tonnes of carbon dioxide being sequestered in 2022.

Endorsed by over 50 governments, the Restoration Barometer was developed by IUCN with the support of the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety, and Consumer Protection. It aims to provide countries with a single point to track progress against restoration commitments under the forthcoming post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework targets leaders will set at COP15, which campaigners hope will include a clear commitment to award protected status to 30 per cent of land and sea by 2030.

"As countries commit to ecosystem restoration… the Restoration Barometer tool enables them to build a comprehensive picture of their progress, helping them to identify what is working, where and how, which leads to more impactful action and better targeted investments," said Carole Saint-Laurent, head of IUCN's Forests and Grasslands Team. "This means restoration efforts can not only be maximised but fully sustained during this critical decade to save our natural world."

In addition to tracking the scale of nature restoration projects, the Barometer also aims to provide policymakers and businesses with access to case studies that allow them to identify which projects are most effective in driving nature recovery and unlocking associated socio-economic benefits.

The IUCN said that next year the monitoring exercise would be further extended to include restoration efforts in kelp, seagrasses, and shallow reefs.

It also revealed that in the future the Restoration Barometer would be made available for use by companies seeking to set and track their own restoration targets. It said 34 companies are currently piloting the tool in collaboration with the World Economic Forum and 1t.org and from next year a new application will go live on the Restoration Barometer website, opening up opportunities for the private sector to transparently monitor company-wide restoration commitments.

"It is encouraging to see progress made by countries in their landscape restoration targets, as outlined in the 2022 Restoration Barometer report," said Anita Diederichsen, WWF lead for forest landscape restoration. "The report provides critical insight that will be instrumental in increasing transparency and accountability. And it goes beyond the hectares to show the impact of restoration on people and the climate, a key part of the global restoration agenda."

In related news, luxury goods giant Kering and cosmetics company L'Occitane Group today announced they are teaming up to form a new Climate Fund for Nature. Announcing the move on the sidelines of the COP15 Biodiversity Summit in Montreal, the brands said €140m was already committed to the fund, which is aiming to raise €300m for investment in projects that can protect and restore nature.

The latest developments also come as negotiations continue to try and finalise a new global agreement to significantly enhance nature protection and restoration efforts globally. Reports over the weekend suggested the talks were making good progress, but campaigners remain concerned that proposals for ambitious targets to protect 30 per cent of land and sea, mobilise increased investment in nature protection projects, and require companies to report on nature-related risks are at risk of being watered down.