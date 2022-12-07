Study: UK could run out of trained EV mechanics by 2027 without green skills drive

A shortage of qualified electric vehicle (EV) mechanics could stall the UK's transition to a more sustainable economy, new research has warned.

Think tank the Social Market Foundation (SMF) has this morning warned the number of EVs on British roads is set to exceed the capabilities of the country's EV mechanics workforce as soon as 2027.

And by the end of this decade, it projects the country could face a shortfall of 25,000 mechanics trained to service and repair EVs.

SMF said the skills shortfall could drive up the cost of repairs, resulting in EVs being poorly maintained, and decrease the attractiveness of EVs for those yet to make the switch.

"Britain is in real danger of running short of the skilled mechanics and technicians needed to keep EVs on the roads," said Amy Norman, senior researcher at the SMF. "More needs to be done to ensure more workers are getting the skills and training needed to keep Britain on the road to net zero."

SMF is calling on the government to take action that will prepare the UK workforce for the EV transition, noting that skills required for EV maintenance are significantly different to those required to maintain internal combustion engines.

It has also suggested that a larger tranche of funding paid into the Apprenticeship Levy by larger employers should be ringfenced for EV maintenance training.

The report, which is based on interviews with mechanics, technicians, and auto industry experts, proposes that the government require workers who operate in the EV repair and maintenance industry secure a license - in the same way that it is mandatory for gas heating engineers to have a Gas Safe certification.

EV maintenance involves working with high-voltage electricity, and so requires different training than that required to service fossil fuel vehicles, it said. "Formalised, professional and accredited training routes to prepare technicians for EV repair and maintenance are needed", the report notes.

The government was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

However, SMF said neither the Department of Education nor the Department for Transport had examined the impact the transition to EVs would have on the existing car maintenance workforce, nor how the move away from polluting vehicles might help attract new entrants to the male-dominated sector.

Norman said it was critical that Ministers launched a campaign to attract new recruits into the vital trade and avert a looming skills crunch.

"The men and women who train to keep millions of EVs running smoothly should be seen as green heroes helping Britain speed towards a cleaner future," she said. "The transition to EVs is a great example of the opportunities that come from the shift to a low-carbon economy - with the right policies in place, the transition in driving can unlock thousands of high-skill blue-collar jobs for current and future generations."

The SMF has also urged the government to develop a plan to upskill technicians already working in the industry.

The findings come on the same day as a separate report that warned large multinational automakers are struggling to deliver on their net zero targets.

The report, titled Charging up for the EV Race, assessed which of the world 29 largest auto companies are best positioned to transition to a low carbon economy, exploring factors such as emissions reduction efforts, regulatory compliance, access to battery materials, market share for zero emissions vehicles (ZEVs), and sales targets.

Carried out by research firm Signal Climate Analytics, the study found that the early adopters of electric vehicles (EVs), such as Tesla and Chinese automaker BYD, are best positioned to comply with the more stringent fleet emissions regulations and targets being introduced globally. In contrast, larger auto companies - including Stellantis, Renault and Volkswagen - were found to have low historical emissions reduction rates and as such faced a major challenge transitioning to meet soaring demand for EVs.