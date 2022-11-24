Siemens-led consortium aims to crack the code for green ammonia and hydrogen

A Siemens Energy-led consortium has this week announced it has begun work in Newcastle on a new £3.5m ammonia cracker prototype, which has been designed to produce green hydrogen at industrial scale.

The consortium, which includes Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and GeoPura, said the new cracker system has the potential to produce 200kg of hydrogen a day, or enough to power five to 10 hydrogen fuel cell-electric buses.

They said the system will be designed to deliver high-purity hydrogen, suitable for PEM fuel cell use, using FFI's Metal Membrane Technology (MMT) purification process.

The MMT process has been developed by FFI and Australia's national science agency, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), which the consortium described as key to producing high-purity hydrogen from the ammonia cracking process.

They explained that it selectively filters the hydrogen whilst blocking other gases, allowing it to be used as a fuel and converted as needed, at the time of re-fuelling.

"We have just 13 years to deliver a net zero electricity grid for the UK," said Steve Scrimshaw, vice president at Siemens Energy UK and Ireland and a member of the UK government's Hydrogen Advisory Council. "Time is running out and we can't do this alone. This innovative green ammonia cracker could be a game-changer for scaling up the green hydrogen industry - an important step to drive the energy transition."

Siemens explained that ammonia has a high hydrogen density and is readily transportable in bulk. As such, it can be used for storing large amounts of hydrogen in a liquid form while also allowing for hydrogen transport to be provided through existing global supply chain infrastructure.

Siemens explained that the traditional process of producing ammonia has used "grey" or "black" hydrogen from either natural gas or coal, which results in carbon emissions. However, the Haber-Bosch process used to produce "green" ammonia from green hydrogen, using renewable power, does not result in CO2 emissions during the process.

Siemens Energy and Partners believe that the cracker and MMT, if successful, will allow the green hydrogen to be recovered and delivered as high-purity hydrogen at the point of use, providing a potentially valuable source of fuel for mobility and off-grid power applications.

They suggested that the technology could then be scaled up for future markets, including industry, heat, and grid-scale power generation.

Siemens Energy has previous experience of innovation with ammonia. The team detailed how they led a collaborative project at the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory (RAL) in Oxfordshire.

The £1.5m proof-of-concept facility showcased an ammonia-based energy storage system that turned electricity, water, and air into ammonia without releasing carbon emissions. The ammonia can then be stored, before being used for electricity generation. Ammonia cracking was not included in the pioneering RAL demonstrator, so the new ammonia cracker prototype therefore fills an important gap in the green ammonia supply chain.

The UK government has estimated that hydrogen could make up to one third of the UK's energy mix by 2050, however stated that there are challenges with hydrogen storage and transport which would need to be addressed in order to make this viable. Siemens said the £3.5m ammonia cracker prototype will aim to tackle these challenges.

The partnership is a collaboration between Siemens Energy, Siemens Energy Ventures, FFI, GeoPura, and Innovate UK. Siemens Energy and FFI are providing engineering expertise and innovative technical solutions. GeoPura will provide onsite management, and as the off-taker will be taking the hydrogen product from the prototype ammonia cracker system for use in their innovative fuel cell power generation technology.

GeoPura said it plans to use the hydrogen to supply Hydrogen Power Units (HPUs), which it explained can be used as a replacement for heavy polluting diesel generators as an 'off-grid' solution to provide zero emission power to a wide range of industries including TV production and construction projects such as HS2.

Fortescue Future Industries chief executive officer, Mark Hutchinson, said that the research and development of such technologies is "key to the success of green hydrogen globally".

"There is an overwhelming demand for supply of green hydrogen, particularly in Europe, and transport is central to ensuring that supply," he added.

"We know that green hydrogen can be transported long distances as green ammonia, and, if successful, ammonia cracking coupled with MMT means that you can convert it as you need to, at the point of use. The work being done as part of this partnership stands to help make green ammonia a globally traded hydrogen carrier and fuel not just for the future but for today."