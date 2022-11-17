The Egyptian COP27 Presidency has given its clearest view yet of how UN climate talks might pan out over the remaining hours of the summit, this morning releasing summary texts that serve to underscore the huge mountain dimplomats have to climb if a successful outcome is to be achieved in Sharm El Sheikh.

Documents released this morning strongly suggest significant dividing lines remain on a raft of key issues, including climate finance and adaptation funding, loss and damage, carbon markets, language around the phasing down of fossil fuels, and much more besides.

The talks are now widely expected to run well beyond their scheduled close of Friday evening. COP Summits rarely, if ever, finish on time, but seasoned observers have warned the current talks appear to be badly behind schedule.

The "non-paper" released this morning offers only a rough sketch out of key discussion points, with formal haggling over almost all of the leading contentious issues yet to begin, leaving little end in sight to the negotiations and fuelling fears the Summit could be heading for an underwhelming agreement that does little to build on last year's Glasgow Climate Pact.

As it stands, the outline a potential final cover agreement - which runs to a lengthy 20 pages - does continue to emphasise 1.5C as the critical temperature limit that the world should aim for to avoid the worst future climate impacts, and also stresses "the urgent need for immediate, deep, rapid and sustained reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions from all Parties".

It also repeats a "request" for countries to revisit and strengthen their national climate plans for 2030 in line with the 1.5C goal, and stresses the critical role of ramping up renewable energy in support of decarbonisation, although it stops short of establishing a timetable for updated plans.

There currently also remains very similar language to last year's Glasgow Climate Pact - albeit with slightly more verbose caveats in particular with a new inclusion of the word "rationalise" - in calling for "the phase down of unabated coal power and phase out and rationalise inefficient fossil fuel subsidies".

Elsewhere, today's rough sketch largely dovetails with that of the Glasgow Climate Pact and the final communique of the G20 yesterday, in reiterating calls for developed nations to follow through on their promise to collectively deliver $100bn in climate finance and double adaptation funding to vulnerable nations.

And there is a reference to proposals to reform multilateral development banks (MDBs) to help mobilise increasing levels of climate finance for the most climate vulnerable nations.

On the thorny issue of Loss and Damage - characterised by UN chief Antonio Guterres as the "litmus test" for whether COP27 can be deemed a success - there is far more detail compared to the final text from COP26, yet there appears little progress on the key issue of how and when to establish a funding mechanism to support nations facing the devastating impacts of global warming.

Tellingly, as it stands the documents released today merely include the phrase "Placeholder for Funding Arrangements", revealing that tense negotiations are on-going.

A number of industrialised nations have indictaed they could provide funding for a Loss and Damage mechanism, but others remain fiercely opposed to the idea and there are concerns over how such a programme would be managed. In contrast, developing nations are continuing to push for a well-funded new funding package focused on Loss and Damage to be introduced with near immediate effect.

Ultimately, the so-called 'Presidency non-paper' is exactly that, as it merely reflects Egypt's take on its consultations so far with the 198 parties to the UN Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, and remains far from a final decision text.

Indeed, formal negotiations over the so-called 'cover decision' - the final umbrella statement that aims to reflect all the decisions reached at COP27 - have yet to even begin, leaving an extremely short window of time if the Egyptian government is to achieve its aim of ending the summit on Friday.

As such, there is a huge sense of frustration among negotiating teams and observers to the talks that many of the less controversial, technical issues underpinning talks in Sharm El Sheikh were not finalised last week, which would have provided far more time to tackle the thornier issues this week.

There remains less than 40 hours until the curtain is scheduled to come down on the summit on Friday evening, although outside the Egyptian presidency, there is scant belief that this timetable is realistic, given formal haggling over the final texts has barely even begun.

Many are now expecting talks could run as late as Sunday given the logistical complexity of holding negotiations between hundreds of different countries in different languages over a multitude of issues, not to mention the continued divergence between parties on the content of the text itself.

As one high level official noted yesterday, if all 198 parties were to speak for just a few minutes to give their view on draft agreement texts, it would take six hours to hear them all.

E3G's Tom Evans, who has been closely following talks in Sharm El Sheikh as a policy advisor in the think tank's geopolitics, climate diplomacy and security programme, highlighted Loss and Damage as the key issue on which progress on all other issues may hinge over the remaining hours of the summit.

"Obviously there's been real escalation in the kind of political attention around [Loss and Damage], and I do think it is probable the core issue around which the entire COP27 package hinges," he said this morning. "I think if there's not a breakthrough and if there's not serious movement from developed countries in trying to find whatever this magical land ground lies, then I don' think it's very likely we'll get high ambition outcomes on other negotiating issues. The whole package works together cohesively, or it doesn't at all."

Some decisions do look to have been made in recent hours in Sharm El Sheikh, however.

Separate draft decision documents released over night confirm that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host COP28 in December next year, and indicates that the following UN Climate Summit will be in "East Europe" with Bulgaria and Czech Republic both vying to host COP29 in 2024.

Moreover, the document suggests COP30 in 2025 should take place in Latin America and the Caribbean, which offers a boost to Brazil's incoming President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva hopes of hosting the summit in the Amazon region.

Back in Sharm El Sheikh, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is reportedly set to return to the Summit today in an attempt to push negotiating teams towards an ambitious agreement that not just guards against backsliding on last year's Glasgow Climate Pact, but delivers meaningful progress on climate finance, loss and damage, and global decarbonisation efforts.