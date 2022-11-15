'Deficit of credibility': Net zero targets at publicly-listed firms falling short of UN standards, report warns

Net zero targets at the world's largest publicly listed companies are largely failing to meet the new integrity standards set out by the United Nations, a new analysis has warned.

The Net Zero Tracker initiative assessed thousands of climate plans against the 'anti-greenwash' standards set out by the UN's non-state net zero target taskforce last week and found that just half of the 799 companies with net zero targets in place have backed up their goal with detailed transition plans. A similar share were found to have disclosed whether they will use offsets to reach their goals or not.

Unveiling its findings at an event at the COP27 Climate Summit this afternoon, the group warned that net zero targets made by non-state entities - which includes cities, companies, and regions - suffered from an "overall deficit of credibility".

While the number of net zero targets across all three categories are up compared to last year, a substantial proportion of these goals remain relatively vague pledges and have not been backed up by decarbonisation strategies or legally-binding targets, the Net Zero Tracker group warned.

Moreover, just 15 per cent of the 2,000 companies surveyed have a net zero target that covers Scopes 1, 2 and 3 emissions, and more than a quarter have a target that does not specify its scope at all. Perhaps most worryingly, three out of five companies - roughly 1,200 firms out of a total 2,000 - have no targets at all.

The report comes just a week after the UN-appointed High Level Expert Group (HLEG) on Net Zero Emissions published a series of "red lines" designed to better police the explosion of net zero targets declared by companies and other organisations in recent years. The group stressed that credible net zero targets must deliver deep cuts in absolute emissions this decade, with high-integrity carbon offsets to be used only for further reductions "above and beyond" that.

In addition, companies actively investing in fresh fossil fuel exploration and activities that drive deforestation should not claim to have a net zero strategy under the new guidelines, nor should firms that have failed to ensure their lobbying activity - and that undertaken by their trade groups - is aligned with climate goals.

Thomas Hale, professor of the Blavatnik School of government at the University of Oxford, said the results of the new analysis demonstrated that most net zero plans from non-state entities were "not yet on track".

He added that the HLEG report was an invaluable resource for companies, arguing that it "crystalises what is now a clear set of best practices on net zero: cover all your emissions, set near-term targets, publish your plan and update on progress, do not use offsets to delay or substitute for reduction, get there by 2050, etc."

"Companies are under pressure in opposite directions," he said. "On the one hand, the science and economic facts are driving them toward faster climate action. On the other hand, we see pushback against ‘woke capitalism' growing, especially in the US. Companies need to be clear on where they stand; today's report shows them what's needed to get on the right side of this transition."

The Net Zero Tracker is a collaboration between the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit, the Data Driven Enviolab, the New Climate Institute, the New Climate Institute, and Oxford Net Zero.