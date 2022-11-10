Building emissions soared to all-time high in 2021, study reveals

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Building emissions soared to all-time high in 2021, study reveals

Operation and construction of buildings is responsible for more than a third of energy and industry process-related emissions, findings show

The building and construction sector's energy consumption and carbon emissions have reached an all-time high, presenting a major challenge to the global effort to stabilise global temperatures. That...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

COP27: International Organisation for Standardisation launches Net Zero Guidelines

Breakthrough Agenda: Governments chalk up collaboration priorities for coming year

Most read
01

Octopus Energy and Halifax team up for £2,000 heat pump offer

09 November 2022 • 2 min read
02

UK wind power 'smashes' generation record set just last week

04 November 2022 • 2 min read
03

Food giants team up to make regenerative agriculture a 'no brainer' for farmers

07 November 2022 • 3 min read
04

COP27: First Movers Coalition expands with green concrete purchasing pledge

08 November 2022 • 3 min read
05

Microsoft and Salesforce step up climate data efforts ahead of COP27

07 November 2022 • 3 min read

More on Buildings

Credit: Octopus Energy
Technology

Octopus Energy and Halifax team up for £2,000 heat pump offer

Pilot project to harness green mortgage incentives and government grant scheme to slash cost of new air source heat pumps

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 November 2022 • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

'The prize is enormous': UK banks urge government to help fix green home retrofit 'market failure'

NatWest, Nationwide, and Santander back Green Finance Institute calls for bolder and clearer energy efficiency policy from new government

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 October 2022 • 6 min read
Study: Just one per cent of buildings in G20 economies being retrofitted each year
Buildings

Study: Just one per cent of buildings in G20 economies being retrofitted each year

First edition of Global Retrofit Index reveals slow progress towards building decarbonisation goals across advanced economies

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 27 October 2022 • 3 min read