Iberdrola plots €47bn renewables and electrification investment blitz

Iberdrola has unveiled plans to invest a record €47bn in electricity networks and renewable power and clean energy infrastructure over the next two years, as the Spanish energy giant seeks to accelerate the global transition away from fossil fuels in the wake of the global energy crisis.

Unveiling its latest profit outlook and investment strategy yesterday, Iberdrola said its proposed record investment through to 2025 would cover all its global markets, with over half - €27bn - of the total earmarked for electricity networks in Britain, Brazil, Spain, and the US.

Around €17bn is set to be funnelled into renewables projects in order to deliver on Iberdrola's goal of 52GW of installed capacity worldwide by 2025, with almost half of that investment slated for offshore wind developments.

Iberdrola also confirmed it expects its net profit to increase to between €5.2bn and €5.4bn, representing an annual growth rate of around 8-10 per cent.

The new strategy comes on top of the firm's existing plans to invest €65bn-75bn on electrification projects from 2026-2030 across all markets, in a bid to exceed 100GW of worldwide installed capacity by the end of the decade.

Iberdrola's executive chair Ignacio Galán said the current global energy crisis, which has seen fossil fuel prices soar as a result of lingering pandemic challenges and Russia's war in Ukraine, demonstrated "the compelling need to deliver electrification quickly for a more secure, clean and competitive energy system".

"The record global investment plans we have set out today will help us to bring more self-sufficiency and resilience against potential energy shocks in the countries where we operate, by reducing their dependency on oil and gas and by continuing their path to net zero," he said.

The moves announced this week also support Iberdrola's targets to achieve carbon neutrality across its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, before achieving net zero emissions across its entire value chain by 2040.

Galán said the firm's long-term strategy was "proving more appropriate than ever in the current scenario" given global economic headwinds and soaring fossil fuel prices, as he insisted Iberdrola's plan would "enable us to deliver more value for our shareholders and the communities we serve"

"In difficult economic times, our plan will also be a catalyst for job creation," he added. "We will recruit around 12,000 people in the next three years, and by 2030 we anticipate that our activities will support more than 500,000 jobs globally across our supply chain."

The US is set to receive the largest single national share of the investment announced this week, according to the firm, which is also closing in on a deal to acquire PNM Resources, an energy holding company based in New Mexico that is earmarked to secure a further €2bn injection from Iberdrola.

In an interview with the Financial Times published yesterday morning, Galán said the Inflation Reduction Act which passed in the US this summer made it a "very much" more appealing market to invest in compared to the EU.

"The US government took longer to take the climate change theme seriously," he told the newspaper. "But now they are committed to it they are putting in all the necessary support."