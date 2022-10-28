Reports: PM mulling expansion of windfall tax on oil and gas profits

The Prime Minister is said to be considering an extension to the windfall tax on oil and gas firms, just days after Shell revealed it had paid nothing through the levy introduced last Spring, despite reporting a massive jump in its global profits.

Rishi Sunak is understood to be considering several proposals that would see a larger proportion of energy sector profits diverted to public finances, including raising the windfall tax rate, extending it beyond its 2025 deadline, and extending it to include clean energy generators, according to reports in the Times and the Telegraph.

Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt agreed there was a "massive fiscal black hole to fill" in a meeting on Thursday, according to government insiders cited in the reports.

When he introduced the Energy Price Levy on the UK profits of fossil fuel companies as Chancellor last May, Sunak predicted the move would raise £5bn in its first year as oil and gas prices soared and resulted in bumper projects for energy companies.

But in results announced yesterday, Shell revealed it had paid nothing through the tax and in fact had received a tax rebate from the British government this year, despite raking in £8.2bn in global profits in the third quarter alone. The rebate was made possible because of its significant investments in new North Sea projects which had meant it had no UK-specific profits to tax, it said.

Designed as a mechanism that would raise funds for measures that could help households with record energy bills as oil and gas prices soar, the Energy Price Levy is a 25 per cent tax applied to the UK profits of oil and gas companies operating in the North Sea.

Sunak introduced it alongside an 'investment allowance' which enables energy firms to apply for tax savings worth 91p of every £1 invested in new fossil fuel extraction, arguing the tax break was necessary to retain investor confidence in the UK and help bring new projects online.

The discount prompted significant criticism from environmental campaigners, who warned the measure could result in new oil and gas fields that would hurt progress towards the UK's climate goals and do nothing to reduce consumers' vulnerability to swings in oil and gas prices in the long-term. They argued that boosting investment in clean energy would be far more effective at delivering energy security and reducing the UK's significant exposure to volatile fossil fuel markets.

The previous government's plan to levy a 'windfall tax' on the profits of clean energy generators - one of three options reportedly on the table - is also being considered by the new Number 10 operation. The previous administration had argued that some historic renewable and nuclear energy generators that do not have clean power contracts in place with the government are enjoying windfall profits as a result of the soaring price of wholesale electricity, and as such a windfall tax could be justified.

However, the proposals have been criticised by energy and climate experts who warned the policy could disincentivise much-needed investment in solar and wind power, which is cheaper to build than fossil fuel projects, can bring down costs for consumers in the long-run, and can help deliver the UKs climate goals. They have argued that if a new windfall tax does go ahead on clean energy generators then it should be accompanied by an investment allowance similar to that offered to fossil fuel firms.

Meanwhile, environment think tank Green Alliance this morning urged the government to increase the overall tax rate paid by oil and gas firms in the UK from 65 per cent to 78 per cent, a move which would bring the UK's tax regime on oil and gas firms in the North Sea in line with Norway's. It also called for the 'investment allowance' attached to the new windfall tax to be scrapped.

The think tank calculated an additional £6.6bn annually could be raised if the government raised the tax rate in line with Norway's - a figure which would cover roughly 17 per cent of the Treasury's current 'fiscal black hole'.

"Why should oil and gas companies pay less to drill in British waters than they do across the North Sea in Norway?" asked Heather Plumpton, policy analyst at Green Alliance. "This is a question of whether the government considers the profit margins of fossil fuel companies more important than balancing the books.

"When there's a black hole in the public finances and people are struggling with the cost of living, it's not right that the fossil fuel industry isn't paying a fair rate of tax."

The Chancellor's first budget next month is expected to include to include big tax rises, with Hunt having warned that "eye-wateringly difficult" decisions would need to be made to restore confidence in UK markets.

Ed Miliband, Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary, said it was critical the government ensures that energy companies that are reaping record profits during the energy crisis pay their "fair share" as millions of families continue to struggle with energy bills.

"Rishi Sunak's existing plans are a pale imitation of Labour's windfall tax and would see billions of pounds of taxpayer money go back into the pockets of oil and gas giants through ludicrous tax breaks," he said. "It tells you everything you need to know about whose side this Conservative government is on that they refuse to back Labour's proper windfall tax whilst working people, families, and pensioners suffer."

Labour has argued the government must close the loophole which allows for tax relief on investment in the North Sea and has argued the tax should be back dated to apply to excess profits made by firms since January.

Calls are also growing for the government to introduce a windfall tax on the profits of lenders, who have reaped record profits as the cost of borrowing has surged.

The Treasury was considering a comment at the time of going to press on the reports and the calls to beef up its windfall tax on oil and gas firms.