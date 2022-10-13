'Road to rail': Coca-Cola bottler to cut emissions by letting the train take the strain

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Coca-Cola
Image:

Credit: Coca-Cola

Company confirms that nearly a third of Coca-Cola products shipped to Yorkshire from London will be transported on trains

Up to a third of Coca-Cola products shipped from London to Yorkshire will soon be transported by train, after the company's European bottler announced it was steaming ahead with plans to reduce its transport emissions by ramping up its rail operations.

Coca-Cola's European subsidiary yesterday unveiled plans to transport 31 per cent of the products it ships between manufacturing sites and warehouses in London to England's North-East by rail, instead of road.

Coca-Cola European Partners said the move would remove a total of 15,000 lorry journeys from some of the UK's busiest roads and slash the emissions it generates on the distribution route by 50 per cent.

When running at full capacity, the change will see up to 18,000 loads of CCEP products, or roughly 2.5 million cans and bottles, delivered by rail every day, CCEP said.

Francisco Javier Sanchez Gandarias, vice president customer service and supply chain at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Great Britain, said the switch from road to rail was a critical plank of the company's wider climate strategy.

"As a business, we know that to reduce our overall carbon emissions, we need to work with our supply chain partners to continue making meaningful strides towards our business goals," he said. "The transition from road to rail forms an important part of our 'This is Forward' sustainability strategy and our overall roadmap to net zero, and means we can continue to meet demand for our soft drinks in a way that is more beneficial to the environment."

The switch has been made possible through a partnership between CCEP and UK road and rail logistics provider Maritime Transport Ltd and rail freight company GB Railfreight.

Alex Williams, managing director for distribution and maritime transport at CCEP, said: "Converting domestic cargo from road to rail is a key strategic development for us in our ambitions to reduce emissions and offer greater resource to our customers."

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Net zero is an opportunity for Britain to prove itself a world leader in industrial innovation

'Cheaper, stronger, further': Are electric trucks about to move into the fast lane?

Most read
01

'Phenomenal rate': Global floating offshore wind pipeline doubles inside 12 months

12 October 2022 • 3 min read
02

Global Briefing: Munich Re to end insurance cover for new oil and gas fields

07 October 2022 • 8 min read
03

Amazon announces €1bn transportation electrification spree

10 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

Liz Truss, libertarianism, and the real anti-growth coalition

07 October 2022 • 9 min read
05

'Blackout Busters': Octopus Energy launches new energy saving incentive

10 October 2022 • 2 min read

More on Rail

Sustrans
Transport

For net zero, the cost of living and NHS: Britain's next PM must double-down on active travel

Embedding physical activity into daily travel boosts health, saves money and cuts CO2, writes Sustrans CEO Xavier Brice

Xavier Brice, Sustrans
clock 23 August 2022 • 3 min read
Second-hand EV sales soar 57 per cent in second quarter
Aviation

Second-hand EV sales soar 57 per cent in second quarter

New data reveals sales of used EVs rose during the last quarter, despite the overall used car market falling 20 per cent

Amber Rolt
clock 11 August 2022 • 2 min read
Network Rail alights on new solar deal with EDF Renewables
Rail

Network Rail alights on new solar deal with EDF Renewables

Latest deal between Network Rail and EDF Renewables UK is hailed as 'milestone step' towards a cleaner and greener railway

Amber Rolt
clock 10 August 2022 • 3 min read