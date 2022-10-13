'Road to rail': Coca-Cola bottler to cut emissions by letting the train take the strain

Up to a third of Coca-Cola products shipped from London to Yorkshire will soon be transported by train, after the company's European bottler announced it was steaming ahead with plans to reduce its transport emissions by ramping up its rail operations.

Coca-Cola's European subsidiary yesterday unveiled plans to transport 31 per cent of the products it ships between manufacturing sites and warehouses in London to England's North-East by rail, instead of road.

Coca-Cola European Partners said the move would remove a total of 15,000 lorry journeys from some of the UK's busiest roads and slash the emissions it generates on the distribution route by 50 per cent.

When running at full capacity, the change will see up to 18,000 loads of CCEP products, or roughly 2.5 million cans and bottles, delivered by rail every day, CCEP said.

Francisco Javier Sanchez Gandarias, vice president customer service and supply chain at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Great Britain, said the switch from road to rail was a critical plank of the company's wider climate strategy.

"As a business, we know that to reduce our overall carbon emissions, we need to work with our supply chain partners to continue making meaningful strides towards our business goals," he said. "The transition from road to rail forms an important part of our 'This is Forward' sustainability strategy and our overall roadmap to net zero, and means we can continue to meet demand for our soft drinks in a way that is more beneficial to the environment."

The switch has been made possible through a partnership between CCEP and UK road and rail logistics provider Maritime Transport Ltd and rail freight company GB Railfreight.

Alex Williams, managing director for distribution and maritime transport at CCEP, said: "Converting domestic cargo from road to rail is a key strategic development for us in our ambitions to reduce emissions and offer greater resource to our customers."