Climate Minister: 'We're going to accelerate offshore wind, onshore wind, solar, nuclear'

The UK's new Climate Minister Graham Stuart faced tough questioning in Parliament today from MPs on the Environmental Audit Committee over the government's controversial plans for boosting energy security through increased investment in oil and gas, fracking, and renewables.

Stuart told the Committee he had been tasked by Prime Minister Liz Truss with accelerating domestic energy supplies on all fronts, including through new wind and solar projects, tapping new oil and gas wells in the North Sea, and lifting the moratorium on fracking in England.

While awaiting the outcome of the Net Zero Review that is currently being led by Conservative MP Chris Skidmore, Stuart said his aim was "to accelerate what we're doing - accelerate offshore wind, onshore wind, solar, nuclear".

He confirmed the government was currently reviewing the Energy Security Strategy delivered under Boris Johnson earlier this year, which set increased targets for offshore wind and solar capacity, among other moves. But he stressed that "we think the measures in it are important".

Government plans to boost fracking and North Sea oil and gas have faced severe criticism over the risks such moves pose to the UK's net zero target, while it has also been pointed out that such efforts will do little to bring down soaring energy costs.

But Stuart insisted producing more oil and gas domestically was beneficial for UK energy security, the economy, and the climate, as domestic production generated fewer emissions compared to importing fossil fuels from abroad.

He argued the UK would "still be burning gas in 2050", but that UK oil and gas production was set to decline over the coming decades on the pathway to net zero and so handing out fresh North Sea drilling licenses was "not creating stranded assets".

"We are a net importer [of gas] and will continue to be a net importer," Stuart told MPs. "That's the most important thing in this space. People point out the IEA said we can't be producing more oil and gas. Our basin in the North Sea, and whatever the success of any shale here - our production is declining overall faster than the IEA says is required of oil and gas production around the world [in order to reach net zero by 2050]. And, therefore, it's entirely compatible with that, and producing [oil and gas] at home produces lower emissions, is good for the economy, is good for jobs, stops us paying vast sums of money to sometime dubious regime, and helps remove us - from a security point of view - from the vicissitudes of the global energy system."

Late last night the government set out plans for a de-facto 'windfall tax' on renewable and nuclear energy generators that continue to benefit from soaring energy prices. Full details of the plan, which the government claims is not a tax as it is instead imposed through a cap placed on low carbon generators' revenues, are expected to be set out in the coming weeks.

Stuart said he did not know how much the move would raise for the Treasury, but argued "no firms should be unduly profiting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has driven global energy prices to unprecedented levels at the expense of UK consumers".

The Minister was also quizzed over reports this week that Defra is moving to tweak planning rules that could restrict the development of large-scale solar power on farmland, which experts have warned would deal a major blow to farming incomes as well as UK energy security.

Stuart said the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) was working closely with Defra and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities on the plans, but suggested that ultimately planning rules were not the proviso of BEIS.

"We're going to work closely with Defra, and the British Energy Security Strategy set out an expectation for a fivefold increase in solar," he said. "It's clear that we need significant growth in both ground-mount and rooftop solar to meet this ambition."

Elsewhere, Stuart hinted further action could be forthcoming from the government to boost energy efficiency, which is widely regarded as a pivotal lever for increasing energy security and cutting bills over the course of upcoming and future winters.

"We will continue to work at it and I hope to see a more coherent long term pipeline and government operating frameworks, and where necessary the financial support as well," he said.

His comments came just ahead of Liz Truss' appearance at Prime Ministers' Questions where she appeared to indicate that the government could u-turn on its decision to block a public information campaign on energy saving and is now working on plans to encourage households and businesses to save energy.