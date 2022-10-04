Study: Failure to improve global waste management will push climate goals out of reach

Effective waste management policies could play a major role in the effort to stabilise global temperatures at safer levels, with a new report calculating that 1.4 billion tonnes of greenhouse emissions could be slashed annually through improved recycling, composting, and waste separation.

Research published this morning by the campaign group Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives has found that improved waste management could cut emissions from the waste sector by more than 80 per cent, in addition to having a 'ripple effect' of significantly reducing other sectors' emissions.

After modelling the emissions reductions waste reduction policies could deliver in eight cities around the world, researchers from GAIA found that some were able to reach net-negative emissions by 2030, including Sao Paolo in Brazil and Detroit in the US.

Across the eight cities, GAIA found that better waste management policies and infrastructure could cut emissions from the sector by an average of 84 per cent.

The report also notes that reforming the waste sector could cut emissions of methane - the greenhouse gas 80 times more potent than carbon, but with a shorter life - by 13 per cent globally.

Report author Dr Neil Tangri said enhancing waste management did not rely on expensive technologies, but on a willingness to change patterns of production and consumption.

"Better waste management is a climate change solution staring us in the face," he said. "It doesn't require flashy or expensive new technology - it's just about paying more attention to what we produce and consume, and how we deal with it when it is no longer needed."

Janez Potočnik, co-chair of the International Resource Panel of the UN Environment Programme and former European Commissioner for the Environment, said the report demonstrated the "huge importance" of aligning waste systems with climate goals.

"It shows how cities are already working to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from waste while building climate resilience and creating livelihoods," he said. "It highlights the absolute necessity of reducing root sources of waste through changing our production and consumption patterns - using all the tools at our disposal to achieve the deep emissions reductions we need."

GAIA has urged governments to incorporate zero waste goals and policies into climate mitigation and adaptation plans, and to keep waste management at the top of the agenda when they convene in Egypt next month for the COP27 Climate Summit.

At the climate meeting, the government of Egypt is expected to announce an initiative dubbed Africa Waste 50, which aims to ensure that 50 per cent of waste currently produced on the continent is treated and recycled by mid-century.

GAIA climate programme director, Mariel Vilella, said that previous UN climate talks had "largely overlooked" the potential role of reforming the waste sector in cutting both carbon and methance emissions.

More than 100 countries pledged to cut global methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 by signing the Global Methane Pledge at COP26 Climate Summit last year.

"Zero waste strategies are the easiest way to rapidly and cheaply bring down emissions, while building climate resilience, creating jobs, and promoting thriving local economies," Vilella said. "As we prepare for another round of UN climate negotiations, we have a unique opportunity to put waste firmly on the agenda.

"Without concrete commitment from global leaders to zero waste, we will not be able to meet the 1.5C climate target."

Setting out recommendations for how policymakers could slash waste-related emissions, GAIA called on governments to prioritise food waste prevention, ban single-use plastic, and encourage the separate collection and treatment of organic waste.

It has also called on governments to invest in waste management systems, boost recycling and composting capacity, and to establish institutional frameworks and financial incentives that encourage zero waste practices.