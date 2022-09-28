The government's decision to review the UK's 2050 net zero goal is "nothing to be afraid of" and provides an opportunity to restate the cast-iron case for transitioning away from fossil fuels that has only been strengthened by the cost of living crisis, Climate Change Committee CEO Chris Stark has said.

Speaking at BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival this morning, Stark said the Climate Change Committee (CCC) welcomed the government's decision to carry out a three-month review of the UK's net zero target, which is already underway and due to report back in December.

The government on Monday set out the terms of the Net Zero Review, which is being led by Conservative MP and staunch net zero advocate Chris Skidmore, reaffirming Downing Street's commitment to the 2050 target.

Stark said the Review's proposed focus areas on how to maximise economic growth through the net zero transition, how it can boost UK energy security, and how costs on consumers can be minimised, were priorities "we can all get behind".

"There is nothing to be afraid of with the Review on those terms, for any of you who are afraid about that," he told the audience. "We in the CCC have offered our support as far as we can."

Stark added that the Review was "necessary" as "the context for achieving net zero has utterly changed from even a year ago", due to the global energy crisis exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine, the changing geopolitical landscape, and looming economic headwinds.

"The fundamentals of the transition remain, of course, but it is a good idea to do this Review," he said.

He added that the CCC had "accepted as necessary, through gritted teeth" the government's move to delay its legally-required response to the Committee's most recent annual net zero progress report by six months until March 2023.

"We think it is ok that the government delays that response, if it gives some room for that Review to have some teeth," he said. "And I think therefore we should look to that Review as an important moment."

Stark declined to comment too deeply on the Treasury's 'mini-Budget' last week, which saw it move to lift the block on new onshore wind farm developments, while also lifting the ban on fracking and signalling major tax cuts which have sent the pound into turmoil.

But he said the move to hand out more North Sea oil and gas licenses to boost domestic gas production was "obviously a risk", but "just about understandable" given the current energy security crisis.

He also again lamented the lack of a significant new support for energy efficiency and clean energy technologies, despite the government's "jaw-dropping commitment" to freeze domestic energy bills for the next two years. The move is expected to cost the taxpayer in the region of £150bn, which Stark described as "probably the biggest ever single fiscal intervention that we've seen from any government in the UK".

However, Stark argued the UK government's Net Zero Strategy published a year ago remains "probably the most ambitious in the world", and that the transition is now "probably more appealing than ever" given the soaring cost of fossil fuels.

The current Net Zero Review therefore offers a prime opportunity to not merely stress that decarbonisation need not be costly, but to restate the short and long-term economic benefits of the transition as a means of reducing exposure to expensive and volatile fossil fuels, as well as emphasising the broader business, societal, health benefits, Stark argued.

"Why don't we make those the priority?" he asked. "They are often more compelling reasons to act. Net zero isn't some sort of gospel - it's a legal and scientific goal, of course, but it doesn't need to be a PR campaign slogan. Focus on cleaner air in cities, new jobs, reducing congestion, more beautiful landscapes - these are all very valid reasons to do net zero."

Net zero can also help cut costs for consumers, he added. "The green stuff is by and large the cheap stuff, and we should lean into this," he said.

In any case, the US is driving forward the green economy through the Inflation Reduction Act, and China has embarked on a remarkable domestic growth in renewable energy capacity and electric vehicle sales. Europe, too, is turbocharging its energy efficiency and low carbon electricity efforts in response to the gas crisis.

As such, the UK must act on net zero in order to ensure its competitiveness on the global stage, according to Stark.

"We should lean in to net zero," he said. "We should do that because otherwise we will risk falling further behind in the pursuit of competitiveness versus our trading partners in Europe, the US and China. So I hope that this interlinkage between the competitiveness of the economy and our competitors is part of this Review and part of the government's thinking. Getting off fossil fuels is by far the most sensible thing to do in these circumstances, and I hope that's understood by our politicians. Business I think gets it, and people I think get it, so let's get on with it."

Business figures at the Net Zero Festival also echoed Stark's belief that the current energy and cost of living crisis further underscored the need to decarbonise, if nothing else to reduce exposure to volatility and rising energy bills.

Appearing in a panel discussion just after Stark's keynote speech at the event earlier, Bas Sudmeijer, a managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), said that more and more companies were starting to recognise the competitive advantage of accelerating climate action.

"Yes decarbonisation is part of the agenda and we don't see a lot of wavering [on net zero], but particularly in Europe and the US - given the incredibly amount of stimulus that we can now go after as a business - that creates a lot of opportunity," he said.

Echoing Sudmeijer on the panel was James Ashall, transformation director for spirit of progress at drinks giant Diageo, who noted that his company was investing over £1bn towards decarbonising its distilleries and breweries. By getting ahead and investing capital for the long-term in bolstering the business's low carbon energy use, it would help to save Diageo money and reduce risk, he said.

"Over the last few years, we've seen where we've invested ahead, we're actually in a better place competitively now because of the fuel sources that we're able to use in those markets," said Ashall.

Julie Giannini, group head of environment an climate action at Bupa, also agreed with her fellow panellists, further emphasising the necessity of continuing to drive forward with decarbonisation even amid current economic headwinds.

"We have seven years to transform our economy," she told the audience. "If your business doesn't fit into that new-look economy, you don't have a viable business. Ultimately, the net zero agenda will happen - do you want to be led, or do you want to lead?"