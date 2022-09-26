'Big bang moment for net zero': Government kicks off new Net Zero Review

Embattled government confirms remit of new three-month review on the UK's net zero strategy, which is to by led by Chris Skidmore, MP
The UK government has today officially launched its independent review of how the country can meet its net zero emissions target by 2050 in a way that is "pro-business and pro-growth". First announced...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial