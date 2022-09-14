EU plots reform of electricity markets to tackle 'fossil fuel crisis'

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen today officially confirmed a plan to cap the revenue of electricity generators whose profits have soared in the wake of the war in Ukraine, claiming the proposal could unlock $140bn to help support those households and businesses hit by spiralling energy prices.

Addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg this morning for the annual State of the European Union address, von der Leyen said it was critical the extraordinary profits being made by electricity producers in recent months were redirected to consumers.

"These companies are making revenues they never accounted for, they never dreamed of," she said. "In our social market economy, profits are good. But in these times, it is wrong to receive extraordinary profits benefitting from war and on the back of consumers."

The planned windfall tax will cover non-fossil fuel generators, such as wind and solar farms, that have been able to benefit from sky high wholesale power prices that have been driven up as a result of soaring gas prices.

Fossil fuel companies reaping bumper profits from the energy crisis will also be targeted by the EU's proposed reforms, von der Leyen said, announcing plans to secure a "crisis contribution" from oil, gas, and coal companies who have benefitted from soaring prices.

"We are in a fossil fuel crisis, the fossil fuel industry has a special duty too," she said. "Major oil, gas and coal companies are also making huge profits. So, they have to pay a fair share."

The EU chief said the initial emergency measures would be accompanied by "deep and comprehensive reform" of the electricity market that would reduce the influence fossil gas prices have on the way prices are set and enable energy consumers to reap more direct economic benefits from the roll out of cheap, clean energy capacity across the bloc.

"The current electricity market design - based on merit order - is not doing justice to consumers anymore," she said. "They should reap the benefits of low-cost renewables. We have to decouple the dominant influence of gas on the price of electricity".

Von der Leyen urged leaders to recognise that the root of the current crisis was not just the price of fossil fuels, but Europe's dependency on fossil fuels themselves.

Europeans are now suffering the consequences of the weak policy response to the world's last major energy crisis, which failed to reduce the world's dependency on fossil fuels, von der Leyen reflected. "Half a century ago, in the 1970s, the world faced another fossil fuel crisis," she said. "Some of us remember the car-free weekends to save energy, yet we kept driving on the same road. We did not get rid of our dependency on oil - and worse, fossil fuels were even massively subsidised. This was wrong, not just for the climate, but also for our public finances, and our independence. And we are still paying for this today."

She argued that EU member states needed to emulate Denmark's response to the 1970s energy crisis, which triggered the development of the wind energy industry and helped make Denmark one of the bloc's most energy efficient economies.

In addition, Von der Leyen set out the EU's progress in reducing its reliance on Russian oil and gas in the wake of the war in Ukraine, noting that EU imports of Russian energy supplies now sat at around nine per cent, down from 40 per cent, while gas storage facilities are now at 84 per cent capacity.

To further reduce Europe's dependency on Russia, Von der Leyen called for greater investment in renewable energy, announcing an additional €3bn of funding to build the EU's hydrogen market and the creation of a new European Hydrogen Bank that would guarantee the purchase of the low-carbon fuel, drawing resources from the EU's Innovation Fund.

Mineral security was also a focus on von der Leyen's address, with the EU chief stressing it was critical for the bloc to curb its reliance on China for lithium and rare earth metals required for electric vehicles, energy storage, and other clean energy technologies.

Von der Leyen set out plans to strike trade deals for supplies of critical metals with "reliable countries and key growth regions", while supporting the development of extraction, processing and recycling projects on EU soil that could claw back more of the battery supply chain from China. The measures will be included in a new European Critical Raw Materials Act, she said.

"Lithium and rare earths are already replacing gas and oil at the heart of our economy," von der Leyen said. "By 2030, our demand for those rare earth metals will increase fivefold. This is a good sign, because it shows that our European Green Deal is moving fast. The not so good news is - one country dominates the market. So, we have to avoid falling into the same dependency as with oil and gas."

However, the dominant message from von der Leyen's speech was that the EU remained united in its desire to support Ukraine and stand up to Russia's military and economic aggression, despite the short term damage the Kremlin's weaponisation of gas supplies may do to the bloc's economy.

"This is not only a war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine," she said. "This is a war on our energy, a war on our economy, a war on our values and a war on our future. This is about autocracy against democracy. And I stand here with the conviction that with courage and solidarity, Putin will fail and Europe will prevail."