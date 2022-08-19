Hy spirits: Arbikie Distillery given green light for onshore wind and hydrogen project

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Arbikie Distillery
Image:

Credit: Arbikie Distillery

Wind turbine and electrolyser at the Montrose distillery in Scotland which will produce green hydrogen to power production of whisky, gin and vodka

Whisky, gin and vodka produced using green hydrogen energy could soon be on the menu in Scotland, after the Arbikie Distillery in Montrose secured planning permission to build a new on-site wind turbine and electrolyser system in partnership with hydrogen specialist Logan Energy.

The two firms announced yesterday that they have been given the green light to build a 1MW onshore wind turbine on Arbikie's farmland that would then be used to generate green electricity to power a new electrolyser system that produces green hydrogen. 

Part-funded by £3m from the government's Green Distilleries Fund, the project is designed to enable the distillery to power its entire operations from green hydrogen.

The Arbikie project is set to comprise a single 1MW wind turbine on Arbikie's farmland, which would then export its electricity to a green hydrogen hub via a dedicated private wire. The firm expects the green hydrogen hub to be based at Arbikie Distillery and to comprise an electrolyser, compressor and storage.

John Stirling, director at Arbikie Distillery, welcomed the council's decision, adding that it marked a "significant step" in the distillery's sustainability journey and wider overall ambition to become "one of the world's most sustainable distilleries".

Logan Energy and renewables specialists Locogen have been tapped by Arbikie to deliver the wind turbine and electrolyser, with both firms expected to begin work on the project later this summer. Completion of the wind farm is scheduled for November with a view to the new hydrogen system being operational by next year, they said.

The two firms added that it could help displace the oil which the distillery currently uses to make steam for the distillation process, but that unlike many fuels, including oil and gas, hydrogen does not release any carbon emissions when burned.

She said she hoped the project would demonstrate the technical feasibility of using green hydrogen in distillation and similar drinks making processes, adding that it had "huge potential" to be replicated in other industry settings.

Bill Ireland, chief executive of Logan Energy, said the project would become increasingly "important" as the demand for net zero technologies continues to grow in the coming years.

"We're incredibly proud to be supporting businesses with their net zero ambitions, and especially so in this project as we are helping a Scottish distillery demonstrate real green credentials," he added.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Coca-Cola bottler unveils sustainability-linked finance scheme for its suppliers

'Not acceptable': UK river pollution from farm pesticides 'getting worse', study finds

Most read
01

Renewables industry hits back at Liz Truss's 'depressing' solar jibe

12 August 2022 • 5 min read
02

How serious are the supply chain issues buffeting the offshore wind sector?

16 August 2022 • 9 min read
03

ScottishPower starts construction on 1.4GW Suffolk offshore wind farm

15 August 2022 • 3 min read
04

'Industrial decarbonisation': 20 hydrogen and CCS projects make shortlist for public funding

12 August 2022 • 4 min read
05

Study warns economic impacts of climate change 'far larger' than previously thought

15 August 2022 • 3 min read

More on Technology

The Ovenden Moor wind farm in Halifax | Credit: Octopus Energy Generation
Wind

Octopus Energy expands discounted 'Fan Club' tariff to households near West Yorkshire wind turbine

Halifax residents are being offered chance to sign up to energy tariff promising offers cheaper electricity when wind is blowing locally

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 18 August 2022 • 3 min read
The rate of solar additions will continue to rise next year, according to the IEA | Credit iStock
Energy

Green energy transition: Why analysts are calling for governments to go 'beyond market economics'

Renewable power is set to dominate European power generation this decade, but significantly more policy momentum is required to boost wind, solar and hydro’s share of primary demand, analysis finds

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 18 August 2022 • 5 min read
A lab-grown diamond by Pandora
Technology

Pandora unveils lab-grown diamonds range made using renewable energy

The jeweller announces that its lab grown diamonds are all made using 100 per cent renewables

Amber Rolt
clock 18 August 2022 • 2 min read