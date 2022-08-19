Hy spirits: Arbikie Distillery given green light for onshore wind and hydrogen project

Whisky, gin and vodka produced using green hydrogen energy could soon be on the menu in Scotland, after the Arbikie Distillery in Montrose secured planning permission to build a new on-site wind turbine and electrolyser system in partnership with hydrogen specialist Logan Energy.

The two firms announced yesterday that they have been given the green light to build a 1MW onshore wind turbine on Arbikie's farmland that would then be used to generate green electricity to power a new electrolyser system that produces green hydrogen.

Part-funded by £3m from the government's Green Distilleries Fund, the project is designed to enable the distillery to power its entire operations from green hydrogen.

The Arbikie project is set to comprise a single 1MW wind turbine on Arbikie's farmland, which would then export its electricity to a green hydrogen hub via a dedicated private wire. The firm expects the green hydrogen hub to be based at Arbikie Distillery and to comprise an electrolyser, compressor and storage.

John Stirling, director at Arbikie Distillery, welcomed the council's decision, adding that it marked a "significant step" in the distillery's sustainability journey and wider overall ambition to become "one of the world's most sustainable distilleries".

Logan Energy and renewables specialists Locogen have been tapped by Arbikie to deliver the wind turbine and electrolyser, with both firms expected to begin work on the project later this summer. Completion of the wind farm is scheduled for November with a view to the new hydrogen system being operational by next year, they said.

The two firms added that it could help displace the oil which the distillery currently uses to make steam for the distillation process, but that unlike many fuels, including oil and gas, hydrogen does not release any carbon emissions when burned.

She said she hoped the project would demonstrate the technical feasibility of using green hydrogen in distillation and similar drinks making processes, adding that it had "huge potential" to be replicated in other industry settings.

Bill Ireland, chief executive of Logan Energy, said the project would become increasingly "important" as the demand for net zero technologies continues to grow in the coming years.

"We're incredibly proud to be supporting businesses with their net zero ambitions, and especially so in this project as we are helping a Scottish distillery demonstrate real green credentials," he added.