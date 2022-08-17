Poll: Most Britons want TV weather forecasters to speak up more about climate change

Despite reports of a culture war erupting on social media following recent heatwave, majority of British adults believe the climate crisis deserves more air-time

More than three-quarters of British adults believe TV weather forecasters should be talking more about climate change, the findings of a fresh survey carried out by pollster Opinium suggest.

Following reports of TV meteorologists being subjected to online abuse for linking climate change to the UK's recent heatwaves - which in July saw temperatures breach 40C for the first time in the UK, and reports of wildfires across the country due to tinder-dry conditions - 77 per cent of those polled said that forecasters and meteorologists should in fact give the climate crisis more airtime, not less.

Leading scientists at the World Weather Attribution group last month concluded that the record-breaking July heatwave was made 10 times more likely because of human-cause climate change.

But speaking to The Guardian earlier this month, Good Morning Britain weather forecaster Laura Tobin said she had been accused of "scaremongering" on social media after she linked the July heatwave to climate change. She also told the newspaper that she had been accused of promoting "weather propaganda", with some social media users dubbing her "Dr Doom".

Despite the negative view of some social media users, however, the findings of the Opinium poll released today indicate the views of online trolls do not reflect the broad sentiment of Britons as a whole, with the majority of respondents keen to see more coverage of the climate crisis with regards to weather on television. When quizzed for the survey earlier this month, only 15 per cent of respondents said they wanted weather forecasters to mention climate change less on TV, Opinium said.

The poll also points to strong support for the Met Office's decision to issuing advice for people to be careful in extreme heat, a move which had also attracted pockets of criticism online. Two-thirds of respondents - or 68 per cent - said they thought it was "sensible" for the Met Office to issue advice on how to deal with the extreme heat, compared to a quarter  which said that they did not find advice from the organisation to be warranted or helpful.

However, Opinium said the poll uncovered no real divide in respondents' views on political grounds. For example, 76 per cent of those intending to vote for the Conservative Party were in support of weather forecasters talking about climate change, compared to the overall average of 77 per cent, the pollster explained.

Matt Williams, climate and land programme lead at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank - which commissioned the poll - said the findings showed setting out the links between extreme heat and climate change was a "public service that the vast majority of people want".

Disputing the significance of some of the small few negative reactions on social media, he added that "any sense there is some kind of culture war divide on this issue is confected".

Further evidence supporting the view that the UK public care about climate change was reflected in a separate poll conducted by social initiative More in Common. When asked what they thought the most important issues facing the country today were, climate change came out as the second most important issue, only behind the cost-of-living crisis

